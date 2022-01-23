Gerardo Martino will speak loudly with the players of the Mexican National Team

The Mexican National Team is ready to return to activity within the Concacaf Octagonal Final heading to Qatar World Cup 2022 and in the next few days, they will face three matches of great importance for their aspirations when they face Jamaica, Costa Rica Y Panama, the three teams that are currently below the Tricolor in the playoff.

For this series of commitments, Gerardo Martino summoned 30 elements with whom he will start working as soon as they report to the facilities of the High Performance Center after participating with their respective clubs in the activity of the different Leagues where each of them plays.

Until here, everything could seem normal; however, there is an important background. First of all, as reported TUDN, Tata would have put his resignation on the table after the match against Canada last November in Edmonton, which the players would have convinced him to back down.

Now, with Martino backed by the footballers, it will be the strategist’s turn to speak loudly with his chosen ones before they play the following duels in order to make them see things that he has detected and that they are not happy with, matters that they would even have to see with off-court situations.

ALMOST WORLDWIDE

input, Mexico could know that these summoned make up the deck of players that Martino is contemplated to go to the World Cup. That is to say, the idea is that from these 30 calls come out the 23 names that, if they get the ticket, will go to Qatar starting next November.

WHAT DID FATHER NOTICE?

Among the negative things Gerardo Martino detected there is a marked lack of attitude, delivery Y commitment by some players. That is why he will seek to reaffirm the commitment that each one of them has towards the jersey of the Tricolor, as happened with Gerardo Arteaga, an element with whom he spoke directly after having argued personal issues for not going to Olympic Games.

Similarly, the daddy He is not willing to tolerate issues of indiscipline or marked downturns in the game. Proof of this was what happened with players like Tecatito Corona and Sebastian Cordova, to whom he let them know that his level was not the same, so he required them to pick up the pace in their clubs. Today, Cordova was no longer called, while Jesus received the opportunity again now that porto happened to Seville.

That said, a substantial improvement is expected from the Tricolor for the matches in which a large part of the ticket could be played qatar and in which, at the individual level, a direct competition will begin to win the call in case the pass to the World Cup.