Get one of the best Huawei smartbands at a bargain price

The model to be treated in question is a smartband Huawei Band 4 Pro , one of the most loved by consumers, or, at least, the positive comments that flood any sales portal attest. And it is that if what we are looking for is an easy-to-use device that, in turn, offers us all kinds of benefits, this is the one without any doubt.

Most people still think that Huawei is just one of the most powerful phone manufacturers in the world. However, this is not the case at all, since the brand also offers a wide range of very varied products and, as always, at prices that can hardly be beaten. Such is the case of our protagonist today, a high-quality product that we now find more discounted than ever. If you want to know more details, we invite you to continue reading.

Well, the first thing that strikes us about this activity bracelet is its 0.95-inch AMOLED screen and a maximum resolution of 240x120px. From this screen we can control all the functions of the Huawei Band 4 Pro in a really simple and intuitive way.

Among these functions, those dedicated to sports and health stand out. Thanks to this device we will have the capacity to monitor our heart rate, as well as the quality of our sleep, the steps we take, the calories we burn and much more.

It also has multiple training modes. Specifically nine, including some such as running outdoors, indoor cycle, elliptical or rowing, among others. You can also do water sports, since this Huawei smartband is really resistant to water.

Finally, we have to point out the great capacity of its battery, which will provide us with a good number of uninterrupted hours of autonomy. And if yours is to make routes in nature, without a doubt its precise integrated GPS will come in handy.

An unbeatable price

But we can not say goodbye without first talking about its price. In general, this product costs around 79 euros. However, thanks to a discount of up to 25% that we found on the Amazon website, it can now be ours for the incredible figure of 58 euros. Not bad at all, right?

Of course, it is a real bargain, since it is not very common to see an item of this type for such an extremely low price. You know, do not miss this offer and take advantage of it now that you still can.