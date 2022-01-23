Gianluca Vacchi shows his luxurious mansion ‘Blu Jerusalema’ – Revista Para Ti

The Italian and Sharon Fonseca have acquired a new mansion in Miami, which they have given him the same name as his daughter as a tribute. They are calling her Villa BJV in short form. The property is full of luxuries and amenities as you would expect.

With the sunset in the background Gianluca The tour began in the patio, heading to the pool that could not be missed. Much less for him who loves the sun and the freshness of the water. It can be seen that it is divided by depth levels so that your little daughter can also enjoy sunny days like mom and dad, but without risk.

In a cozy place where tranquility is appreciated, has an outdoor room, with a fireplace and decorations that follow a pattern of light colors. White orchids and candlelight, they bring a romantic touch to the place where Gianluca feels more than ever at home.

all safe and sound

The family started the year with the news of contagion of COVID-19. The Italian was the first to confirm that he had contracted the virus and revealed the treatment he underwent to improve his immune system.

Days after, Sharon confirmed that she and Blu had also been infected. The model explained that she did not have strong symptoms and that her little girl felt bad for a few days. Fortunately, the family today looks healthy, happy and disease-free.