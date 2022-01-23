GIANTS – Marcell Ozuna chosen Most Valuable of the Final Series

Major League slugger Marcell Ozuna was chosen Most Valuable Player of the final of the Dominican winter baseball championship, after this Saturday the Cibao Giants defeated the Eastern Stars 8-3 to win the crown of champions of the 2021 edition- 22 of the tournament.

Ozuna, who hit a three-run homer in the game that defined the series 4-1 in favor of the Giants, was chosen Most Valuable Player of the final, after achieving an offensive line of 353, with three home runs and eight RBIs, leader of both offensive departments in the series, to which he added six runs scored.

The player, who carried the offensive weight of the San Francisco de Macorís team (northwest), thanked God, his teammates and the team’s management for the opportunity to be with the team and said that this is a triumph for all fans of the Cibao Giants.

With this distinction Ozuna continues to pave his way back to the Major Leagues, with the Atlanta Braves, after the personal problems that took him off the field last season.

With this victory, the Giants won their second championship title in 25 years of history, with the powerful left fielder as the main protagonist.