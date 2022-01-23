Giants, new national monarchs by dominating Stars; Ozuna homer, 3ce and elected MVP

SAN PEDRO DE MACORIS, RD.- The Cibao Giants were proclaimed this Saturday as the new national monarchs by beating the Eastern Stars 8 runs by 3 with the offensive deployment of Marcell Ozuna, in the fifth match of the final series staged at the Tetelo Vargas Stadium, from here.

It was the fourth victory in a row for the “Jaya Bombers” in the final, which dominated 4-1 and was agreed to the best of a 7-4, in the culminated Winter Autumn Baseball Tournament 2021-22 for the BanReservas Cup and dedicated to the General (ERD) Kalil Haché In Memoriam.

The Giants, led by Colombian Luis -Pipe- Urueta, thus conquered the second championship in their history in the Dominican Baseball League (Lidom), to emulate the one obtained in the 2014-15 season at the expense of the Stars. , prevailing in the final round in eight games, 5-3.

His coronation attempts had been in 2003-04, 2008-09, 2009-10 and 2020-21.

The franchise from San Francisco de Macorís, in the Duarte province, will be the representative of the Dominican Republic in the Santo Domingo 2022 Caribbean Series, which will be held from next Friday, January 28 to Thursday, February 3.

The bat of “El Oso” Marcell Ozuna imposed his strength by hitting a three-run home run, the first of the Colts’ six-run rally in the third inning.

Marcell Ozuna

Ozuna was elected with a large majority of votes as “The Most Valuable Player” of the final by hitting three home runs and driving in eight runs, leaders in both departments, in addition to a batting average of .333, in which he was in fourth place .

Ozuna’s homer was off Orientales’ starting pitcher, left-hander Andy Otero, over the fence between left-center field with two teammates in circulation, Henry Urrutia (single to CF) and Kelvin Gutiérrez (BB), setting the scoreboard 3-0.

The other three rounds of that decisive inning (6-0) were, two of them led by a single to the right meadow by Richard Ureña against the green pitcher Ramon Santos, scoring Moisés Sierra (hit to CF) and Carlos Paulino (BB). Previously, Wilín Rosario was on base due to unstoppable against Otero -which was filled with Sierra and Paulino- and scored on a wild pitch by Santos, who had relieved Otero, after Rosario’s turn.

In the fourth inning they scored one more driven by Sierra’s double to the LF and Ozuna scored, and another in the seventh driven by “El Potro” Hanser Alberto with an uncontestable to the central forest for Richard Ureña to score (hit to the RF and single by José Sirí al RF advanced to 2B).

The Colts had a total of 15 hits in the game, while the Greens had 10.

For the Stars, Robinson Canó and Domingo Leyba shone with the bat with two singles each, and one RBI. Ramón Flores added two hits.

The winning pitcher was the Giants starter, veteran left-hander Raúl Valdés (1-0), who pitched 5.0 shutout innings, five hits, one walk and three strikeouts.

The loser for the Pachyderms was Andy Otero (0-1), after lasting just 2.1 innings in the box, with six hits, four earned returns, two transfers and one strikeout.