Goodbye TV? After leaving ‘Hoy’, Arath de la Torre hits with unexpected news

Mexico City.- After leaving the program Today for this strong reason, the controversial driver and actor, Arath of the Tower, Recently impact to his millions of followers Instagram with a unexpected news, does he tell you goodbye to television?

Related news

Click here and discover more information about Puro Show on our Google News page

As it is known, de la Torre on the morning of last Friday, January 14, shone in the morning due to his absence, so Galilea Montijo revealed that this was because he had tested positive for Covid-19, after his wife, Susie Lu, so it was isolated pending a negative test.

Now, on the morning of this Sunday, January 23, the famous actor of the ‘Doctor Candido Perez‘ used his social networks to reveal that fortunately he was already free of the virus and for this reason, next Monday, January 24, he will be back in the morning of the San Ángel company.

But what caught the attention was not the good news, but the fact that he attacked all those who refuse to be vaccinated against the virus. coronavirus, branding all those people to be “foolish and ignorant”.

Ready to work and move on, and I insist, get vaccinated, don’t be foolish and ignorant,” Arath said.

Instagram

Source: Instagram @arathdelatorre