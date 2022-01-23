Green Bay Packers vs San Francisco 49ers: Prediction, date, time, streaming and TV channel to watch the Divisional Round

The Green Bay Packers will face the San Francisco 49ers in a match corresponding to the Divisional Round of the NFL Playoffs. Find out all the details of the match: Forecast, date, time, streaming and TV channel.

Unmissable match! Green Bay Packers will be facing San Francisco 49ers this Saturday January 22, 2022 at nissan-stadium by Divisional Round of the Playoffs of the NFL. Know all the details of this great game: Forecast, day, schedule, streaming and TV channel.

Green Bay Packers concluded the regular season with a record of 13 wins and 4 fallsending 1st in the NFC North. The last duel they played was against Detroit Lions (3-13-1) for the week 18 atFord Fieldwhere they prevailed by 37 to 30. Aaron Rodgers he completed 14 of 18 passes attempted (138 yards), threw two touchdown passes and was not intercepted.

On the other hand, San Francisco 49ers finished the regular season with a record of 10 wins and 7 lossesconcluding 3rd in NFC West. The last match they played was against Los Angeles Rams (12-5) for the week 18 at so fi stadiumthey prevailed by 27 to 24. Jimmy Garoppolo he completed 23 of 32 passes attempted (316 yards), threw a touchdown pass and was intercepted twice.

Green Bay Packers didn’t have to play Wild Card Round thanks to the great regular season they did. On the other hand, San Francisco 49ers eliminated Dallas Cowboys for 23 to 17. Jimmy Garoppolo he completed 16 of 25 passes attempted (172 yards), threw no touchdown passes, and was intercepted once.

Green Bay Packers vs San Francisco 49ers: When and what time to watch the NFL Divisional Round live?

This NFL Playoffs Divisional Round game will take place this Saturday January 22, 2022 at nissan-stadium starting at 8:15 p.m. ET, 7:15 p.m. CT, 6:15 p.m. MT, and 5:15 p.m. PT.

Day: Saturday January 22, 2022.

Time in United States: 8:15 p.m. (ET), 7:15 p.m. (CT), 6:15 p.m. (MT) and 5:15 p.m. (PT).

Place: Nissan Stadium.

Hours in the rest of the countries:

Spain: 02:15 hours.

Argentina, chili, Uruguay, Paraguay Y Brazil: 10:15 p.m.

Venezuela, bolivia, Puerto Rico Y Dominican Republic: 9:15 p.m.

Colombia, Ecuador, Peru Y Panama: 8:15 p.m.

Mexico, Costa Rica, Honduras, Guatemala, The Savior Y Nicaragua: 7:15 p.m.

Green Bay Packers vs. San Francisco 49ers: What channel is broadcasting the NFL Divisional Round?

This game of the Divisional Round of the NFL Playoffs between Green Bay Packers and San Francisco 49ers will be broadcast in the United States on FOX and FOX Deporte. On the other hand, in Latin America it will go through the different signals of ESPN or Star +. What’s more, in Mexico it will also happen TUDN.

Green Bay Packers vs. San Francisco 49ers: What are the predictions?

For this match of the Divisional Round of the NFL Playoffs, the bookmakers of the United States (DraftKings) give as favorite to keep the victory to Green Bay Packerssince it has a quota of -220. On the other hand, the victory of San Francisco 49ers has a share of +180.

Result Share Green Bay Packers -220 San Francisco 49ers +180

