Hercai: schedule for this Saturday, January 22 by Nova | FAME

This weekend a new episode of the telenovela “Hercai”, starring the actors Ebru Sahin Y Akın Akınözü. The Ottoman drama is characterized by its high doses of love, betrayal, rancor and revenge, which have impacted viewers to the point of making it the favorite of tens of thousands.

MORE INFORMATION: 5 things you did not know about “Hercai”

Precisely, in SpainHercai: love and revenge” is transmitted by the signal of Not going where the thousands of fans have made this production one of the most watched in Spanish territory.

The soap opera tells the story of Reyyan, interpreted by Ebru Sahin and of They watch, character embodied by Akın Akınözü, who despite all the adversity they go through decide to fight together for their love. Product of their love relationship will be born their son, Umut.

MORE INFORMATION: How was Miran Aslanbey from “Hercai” when he was a child

“Hercai: love and revenge”, has 69 chapters of 150 minutes each that have managed to conquer the public of Turkey, the United States, Chile, Argentina, Peru, Spain, among others.

“Hercai” stars actors Ebru Şahin and Akın Akınözü. (Photo: Medyapım / MF Yapım)

SCHEDULE OF “HERCAI” ON SATURDAY, JANUARY 22 BY NOVA

Every episode of the soap operaHercai” is a box of surprises and emotions that keep its thousands of fans in great anticipation at all times. In that sense, Nova has announced through its programming grid the schedule of the Turkish drama.

On Saturday, January 22”Hercai” will be broadcast from 10:00 p.m. (local time) to 12:00 p.m. (local time).

“Hercai” generates great emotions with each of its chapters. (Photo: Medyapım / MF Yapım)

The Turkish success will continue on Sunday, January 23 from 00:00 to 02:00 (local time).

WHAT WILL HAPPEN IN THE NEXT CHAPTERS OF “HERCAI”?

The fans of “Hercai” look forward to the arrival of the weekend to see new episodes of the famous Ottoman production. Therefore, here we tell you what will happen in the next episodes.

1. Handan visits Yaren

Handan go to visit yaren and asks her daughter to return home to continue with her life quietly, all this because Fusun He is no longer and remains in prison. However, the young woman refuses to return.

yaren He has a plan and it is to be close to his impossible love and conquer him again. But Zeynep he makes it very clear to her that he will not take her husband from her.

Turkish actress İlay Erkök plays Yaren Sadoglu in Hercai. (Photo: Medyapım / MF Yapım)

2. Füsün in prison and awaiting trial

The days of freedom Fusun they ended and after her capture she is sent to prison while awaiting trial for Hazar’s murder. who is not very happy They watch, because he thinks that Füsün should not continue in that city.

Given this, he tells his grandfather and his uncle that he will request the immediate transfer of the detainee to another place away from all of them.

Actress Ayşegül Günay plays Füsün (Photo: Medyapım / MF Yapım)

3. Azize thinks the punishment for Füsün is insufficient

On the other hand, Azize He also does not accept that his enemy is close to them and believes that prison is not enough for him to pay for all the damage he has caused to his family.

“You and I cannot be in this world together. At last, one of the two will stop breathing forever”, assures Azize.

Actress Ayda Aksel plays Azize in Hercai. (Photo: Medyapım / MF Yapım)

4. Füsün wants revenge

the detainee Fusun, does not want to stay calm and asks to speak with Halit. Face to face he asks him to start the hour of his revenge against the Sadoglu family and the Aslambeys. Without thinking what could happen, Miran and Reyyan enjoy beautiful moments together with their son, Umut.

The family lives happy moments and prepares a good breakfast, then they play together with their child and participate in a photo session.

WHAT IS “HERCAI” ABOUT?

The drama of “Hercai” is centered on Reyyan, granddaughter of the Sadoglu, one of the most powerful families in Midyat, as well as one of the cruelest. Since she is not the biological granddaughter of Nasuh, the leader of the clan, the young woman is constantly mistreated and humiliated at the expense of her cousin Yaren.

However, that does not prevent They watch, Yaren’s fiancé, falls in love and eventually marries her. After their wedding night, and after consummating their marriage, Reyyan finds out that Miran only married her to get back at her family. In time, secrets will be revealed as Reyyan and Miran try to cherish their love despite all odds.

HOW MANY CHAPTERS DOES “HERCAI” HAVE?

In its original broadcast, the soap opera has a total of 69 episodes, which have been divided into three seasons. Season 1 features 12; the second, 26 and season 3, 31.

His final in Turkey took place on April 25, 2021.

HOW MANY SEASONS DOES “HERCAI” HAVE?

“Hercai” is made up of three seasons already released in its country of origin. The first installment has 12 episodes and was broadcast between March 15, 2019 and May 31, 2019.

The second, which has 26 chapters, was broadcast from September 20, 2019 to March 27, 2020. Finally, the third season, which has 31 episodes, premiered on September 18, 2020 and ended on April 25, 2021.

WHO IS EBRU ŞAHIN?

Ebru Sahin is a Turkish actress and model. She has won multiple awards for her acting, including Best Actress at the Golden Butterfly Awards, and is known for her leading role in the series “Hercai”.

Şahin graduated from Istanbul University in Sports Science, and after that he started taking acting lessons. He made his film debut in 2016 with a role in the film Kan Parasi.

Then, he made his television debut in 2017 with a supporting role in the television series Savaşçi. After being cast in other supporting roles in İstanbullu Gelin and Yasak Elma in 2017 and 2018, she had her first leading role in TV series Hercai as Reyyan Şadoğlu. For this role she received a Golden Butterfly Award for Best Actress in 2020.