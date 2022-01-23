Here, Monterey vs. Cruz Azul LIVE for Clausura 2022: minute by minute live and online via FOX Sports and Fanatiz | MX League | MEXICO

Not allowed for cardiacs. Monterey Y Blue Cross (LIVE | ONLINE | FREE | LIVE) collide today for the third date of the Clausura 2022 of the MX League from the BBVA Bancomer Stadium. Watch the transmission of this vibrant duel via FOX Sports and Fanatiz, starting at 10:06 p.m. throughout Latin America, and one hour earlier in local territory. The ‘Rayados’ have a tough test against the ‘Machine’, and here we tell you everything you need to know about it.

MINUTE BY MINUTE OF MONTERREY VS. BLUE CROSS

THE PREVIEW OF THE MATCH

Two of the eight undefeated teams in the Mexican league, as they are Blue Cross Y Monterey, the faces will be seen in collation that promises to be exciting from start to finish. Follow minute by minute, statistics, incidents, goals, interviews and results of the match that will be played at the BBVA Stadium.

At what time do Monterrey vs. Blue Cross?

Mexico – 9:06 p.m.

Peru – 10:06 p.m.

– 10:06 p.m. Ecuador – 10:06 p.m.

Colombia – 10:06 p.m.

– 10:06 p.m. Bolivia – 11:06 p.m.

Venezuela – 11:06 p.m.

– 11:06 p.m. Paraguay – 0:06 (Sunday, January 23)

chili – 0:06 (Sunday, January 23)

– 0:06 (Sunday, January 23) Argentina – 0:06 (Sunday, January 23)

Uruguay – 0:06 (Sunday, January 23)

Cruz Azul is, along with Pachuca and Pumas, one of the three teams that have started the tournament with two consecutive victories, and now they will go to the Monterrey stadium to try to continue on that path.

In the ‘Máquina’, Carlos Rodríguez, better known as ‘Charly’, will once again be the starter. The midfielder, a signing that comes precisely from Monterrey, has had a spectacular start and has already registered two goals.

“When I got here, I said that I want to transcend with the team, not to be one more that happened here, but to score goals, win championships, I want to contribute to the group, I was able to score in these two games, it is the desire to continue growing, keep improving as a footballer.” Rodríguez pointed out in the previous one, at a press conference.

On the other hand, the Mexican also referred to the duel against his former team. “Obviously there will be feelings, but that will not move me if I can score or make a key pass, I want to give everything for Cruz Azul”, he sentenced.

The ‘Rayados’ of Monterrey, for their part, disappointed by drawing goalless on the first day with Querétaro and on the second date they overwhelmed Necaxa 4-0 and, in addition, extended a long positive streak that they bring from the previous tournament.

“We’ve gone eight games without losing, we’re prolonging the team’s good moment”, pointed out Javier Aguirre, technical director of Monterrey, who has not lost in the Mexican league since last October 23.

Monterey vs. Cruz Azul: probable alignments

Monterey: Andrada, Medina, Montes, Moreno, Vegas, Ortiz, Romo, González, Vergara, Meza and Funes Mori. DT: Javier Aguirre.

Andrada, Medina, Montes, Moreno, Vegas, Ortiz, Romo, González, Vergara, Meza and Funes Mori. DT: Javier Aguirre. Blue Cross: Corona, Escobar, Aguilar, Domínguez, Aldrete, Lira, Bacam Rodríguez, Antuna, Rivero and Giménez. DT: Juan Reynoso.

