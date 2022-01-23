He’s going to Mexico! They confirm the arrival of Luis Abram to become a reinforcement of Cruz Azul

From the Peruvian National Team they confirmed that Luis Abram will make a stop in Mexico, so this Sunday he could sign as a reinforcement for Cruz Azul.

It will be a matter of hours Blue Cross be sure to his sixth reinforcement for the Shout Mexico Closing Tournament 2022, well the long-awaited centerpiece is already found traveling to Mexico for signing his contract at La Noria: Luis Abram Ugarelli is about to be officially announced as a cement team player for this contest.

During the week it transpired that the Peruvian defender would arrive at La Maquina to reinforce the central that so much has asked John Reynoso, also a compatriot and with the characteristics that he requested from the board, which was finally confirmed from the Peru National Team in anticipation of the next FIFA date.

He was the manager of Selections of the Peruvian Soccer Federation, Antonio García Pye, who revealed in an interview with the local media, FPF Play, that louis abram would be the last footballer to report with the Peruvian team, because would make a stop in Mexico to fix your employment situation, so immediately was related to Cruz Azul.

“A while ago I spoke with him. Luis Abram initially came from Granada, but he is going to go through Mexico and we are going to bring him from there on January 24,” revealed the Peruvian manager about the situation of the Peruvian defender who played until last year with the Granada from Spain.

Luis Abram arrives this Sunday in Mexico

For his part, the Fox Sports journalist, David Espinoza, announced that the former Vélez Sarsfield defender is already flying to Mexico, where he will land this Sunday morning to finalize his signing with Machine and thus join the Selection of Peru already as a cement player.