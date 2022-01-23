Historic FC Barcelona player attacked Rodolfo Pizarro’s career: “In Inter Miami it was a shame”

Rudolph Pizarro He was listed as one of the most striking signings for this season of Mexican soccer. “Pizarrín” comes from leaving a bad image at Inter Miami. The Aztec’s intention is to recover his level and be able to be one of those summoned by Gerardo Martino for the 2022 Qatar World Cup. But nevertheless, a former FC Barcelona footballer considers that his signing will be another fiasco.

Hristo Stoichkov, winner of the Ballon d’Or in 1994 and current commentator on TUDN, was very critical of “Pizarrín’s” career. In addition to question the status and value of the Mexican, the ex blaugrana attacked against the millionaire investments made by the clubs for him.

“$15 million dollars was paid by Chivas for Pizarro to Pachuca, then $18 million dollars was paid by Monterrey for him; Inter Miami paid another $12 million dollars, a total of $45 million dollars that have gone to waste“, sentenced the historic FC Barcelona player for TUDN.

The Mexican was embarrassed in the United States

Despite Stoichkov’s considerations, Rayados de Monterrey acquired the Mexican again with the intention of recovering his best level. However, the former soccer player does not believe that Rodolfo Pizarro can explode again in Mexican soccer. Carlos Pavon, former Honduran player, He does not conceive that “Pizarrín” will return to his level after having been embarrassed in the MLS.

“No (I see him as a starter), imagine that he arrives at Rayados as a bomb and I don’t see him as a starter. He comes to Inter Miami where everyone assumed that it was going to be the springboard for him to go to Europe, and what happened? It was a shame! And now, how can one explain that in Monterrey he is going to burst it? In Monterrey? With the demand that a coach like Vasco asks of you? He has to be not 100 percent, 500 percent physically and committed.”Carlos Pavon.

You may also like:

· Inter was benevolent: he knows the perfect deal between Rayados de Monterrey and David Beckham to bring Rodolfo Pizarro

The Mexican did not work for David Beckham: Rodolfo Pizzarro’s failure in MLS would take him back to Mexico

· “Who did Chicharito kill?”: social networks explode in defense of Javier Hernández for his absence in El Tri