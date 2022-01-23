Honduras Progreso and UPN launch the Clausura-2022 tournament in the National League

2022-01-22
Welcome to the minute by minute of National League games!
THE GAMES: (First time)
Victory – Royal Society
Honduras Progress 0-0 UPN
STARTED IN PROGRESS! Honduras Progreso and UPN are already playing their match at the Humberto Micheletti.
Alignment of Real Sociedad: Jose Pineda; John Paul Suazo, Ronal Montoya, Sonny Fernández, Déster Mónico, Desther Ventura, Edder Delgado, Cristopher Urmeneta; Franco Güity, Rony Martínez and Roney Bernárdez.
Victory line-up: Harold Fonseca; Marlon Flores, Jose Velasquez, Kenneth Hernandez, Carlos Rochez; Arnaldo Urbina, José Tobías, Marcelo Espinal, Damín Ramírez; Yaudel Lahera and Luis Hurtado.
Alignment of Honduras Progreso: Andres Salazar; Víctor Arauz, Oidel Pérez, Grégory González, Ángel Barrios; Edwin Maldonado, José Quiroz, Julián Martínez, Leslie Heraldez, Cristian Sacaza and Geovany Martínez.
UPN Alignment: Bryan Cruz; Eduard Reyes, Róbel Bernárdez, Lesvin Medina, Axel Gómez; Luis Argeñal, Jack Baptiste, Aldo Oviedo, Xavi García, Rembrandt Flores; Juan Ramon Mejia.
Both games are at night; at 7:15, Honduras Progreso vs. UPN plays and at 7:30, Victoria hosts Real Sociedad de Tocoa.
Today the second day of national soccer begins to be built in its Clausura 2022 tournament that only began last Wednesday.