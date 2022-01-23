Honduras Progreso and UPN launch the Clausura-2022 tournament in the National League

2022-01-22

THE GAMES: (First time)

Victory – Royal Society

Honduras Progress 0-0 UPN

STARTED IN PROGRESS! Honduras Progreso and UPN are already playing their match at the Humberto Micheletti.

Alignment of Real Sociedad: Jose Pineda; John Paul Suazo, Ronal Montoya, Sonny Fernández, Déster Mónico, Desther Ventura, Edder Delgado, Cristopher Urmeneta; Franco Güity, Rony Martínez and Roney Bernárdez.

Victory line-up: Harold Fonseca; Marlon Flores, Jose Velasquez, Kenneth Hernandez, Carlos Rochez; Arnaldo Urbina, José Tobías, Marcelo Espinal, Damín Ramírez; Yaudel Lahera and Luis Hurtado.