Hormonal contraception continues to be successful in women with endometriosis and severe menstrual pain

The patients with endometriosis and pain Heavy menses with or without a diagnosis of endometriosis continue to benefit from etonogestrel implant (Nexplanon), a long-acting reversible hormonal contraceptive approved for pregnancy prevention for up to three years.

According to Dr. Keimari Méndez, director of the Obstetrics and Gynecology Residency Program at the Medical Sciences Campus (RCM), this hormonal contraceptive has been the one that has provided the best results within its category in the population of women not interested in intrauterine devices , and at the moment, the research teams are working to test the effectiveness of the same five years, instead of three.

“This device benefits the women with endometriosis and pain of heavy menstruation with or without a diagnosis of endometriosis. Women from their period onwards may be candidates to use this method, whether they are sexually active or not. Too patients with bleeding problems be it irregular rules and irregular rules. Many times the problem is that the patient is not ovulating every month and then she skips months, that the period does not arrive and when the period arrives, a period arrives that is very prolonged for a lot of days that makes it go down to the hemoglobin and the patient becomes anemic,” the specialist initially described.

She added that many of the girls receive their menstruation for the first time at the age of 9, and may be candidates for treatment like this.

“Precisely these patients are given this type of progesterone methods and that bleeding problem is regulated because they are supplied with the progesterone that they do not produce when they do not ovulate, so that is one of the most common conditions that we treat with these hormonal methods. Patients with PCOS benefit greatly from these methods,” she reported.

Nexplanon is FDA-approved, and preliminary data suggests the device lasts up to 2 years longer. For this reason, the specialist summons women with the contraceptive between 18 and 35 years to be part of clinical studies seeking to prove that contraception can last up to five years.

“We are now conducting a formal clinical study to evaluate the performance of Nexplanon for two additional years, beyond the three years for which it was approved, so that the patient can leave it for up to five years. This is an effective method to prevent pregnancy, but we also use it to prevent other gynecological problems such as bleeding and pain during menstruation,” she stressed.

“This acts pretty much like the intrauterine methods that have progesteroneI don’t know if you’ve heard of Mirena, Skyla, Liletta, Kyleena and Paraguard, they are the four intrauterine methods that have hormones and have progesterone just like this one. So this is a method that works in a similar way, not the same because these have a direct effect inside the uterus and this goes on the arm, but they are long-lasting counter-effective methods that bring the benefit of not having to take a pill every daily, or having to put on a monthly vaginal ring or a weekly patch, so this method is safer, easier to use and has a mild side effect profile that many patients do very well,” she reiterated .

She stressed that this contraceptive had great success during the arrival of Zika in Puerto Rico, trying to avoid the high rate of pregnancies due to the threat of the virus and its impact on the fetus, due to the ease of placing it in the woman’s arm.

For more information about this type of contraceptive method or to be part of the clinical study, you can call 787.759.0306, ext.221 or write an email to dr.kmendez.gyn@gmail.com or janice.diaz2@upr.edu .