Hotel chains will start building in Pedernales this year

President Luis Abinader said that in Pedernales there will be special tourism, and that the project is almost ready from the point of view of financing.

Six hotel chains will enter the first phase, such as the Hilton, Marriott, Sunwing, AmResorts, Iberostar Group and Karisma Hotels & Resort hotel chains, which have already signed a letter of commitment to begin construction of their hotels from the middle of this anus.

The president stated at a breakfast, previously held with Tourism to take stock of the results of FITUR 2022, that the Pedernales project is an ecological project, where a large part of the energy produced will be renewable and will be developed jointly with a project from the Ministry of Agriculture and the FEDA so that organic food can be produced in the area that can be used for consumption in hotels.

revealed that The Pedernales Tourism Development Project is going to be the engine of development in that province.

US$2,245 million will be invested in the Pedernales project and in a first phase the six hotels of the hotel chains Hilton, Marriott, Sunwing, AmResorts, Iberostar Group and Karisma Hotels & Resort will begin operations.

The new tourist pole will be developed in four stages over a period of 10 years on average, and with this, 20,000 direct jobs and more than 50,000 indirect jobs will be created. The first phase will cover the construction of hotels. Abinader revealed that the Pedernales Tourism Development Project, one of the most important bets of this government administration.

In the first phase, an investment of US$1,300 million is estimated for the construction of 4,700 rooms, which will become 12,000 rooms at the end of the project.

President Abinader also spoke during the presentation of the Tourism Development Master Plan for Pedernales, at the Madrid Casino. He said the project will start in Cabo Rojo. 38 million square meters will be used where 4,700 hotel rooms, an airport, infrastructure in general, a water park, golf courses, among others, will be built, adding up to an estimated investment of US$2,245 million.

Of these, the contribution of the State in land is included, estimated at US$719.1 million, equivalent to 32% of the total investment; US$160 million in cash in infrastructure, for 7.6% more, US$446.2 million in capital contribution from investors (19.9%; two financings that make up 33.6% of global investment, of which US$200 million will come from local banks and US$575 million from international banks.

A cash flow from the project itself of US$135 million is also contemplated. The rate of return of private investors is estimated at 18%

He argued that this project will absolutely radically transform the lives of thousands of people in the Province of Pedernales and throughout the southern region of the country.

“We want to make known to the world the wonders offered by such emblematic places as Hoyo de Pelempito, Laguna de Oviedo, Isla Beata and the exuberant Bahía de las Águilas, among others”, all under an environmental protection scheme, he indicated. Abinader.

In addition, the project will include a panoramic path with viewpoints, the recovery of the old Cabo Rojo aerodrome runway, converted into a promenade that will connect a botanical walk with the current pier, in which a marina and a yacht club will be integrated, as well as a commercial area.

He explained that among the attractions for investors are those promoted by Law 12-21, on a special zone for comprehensive border development, which includes as exemptions 100% of net taxable income, import duties and taxes, 50% payment for freedom of transit and use of ports and airports and the exchange commission of capital goods, machinery and equipment.

As well as Law 158-01, he added, on the Promotion of Tourism Development, which allows a 100% exemption on income tax, on construction permits, on land purchases and first facilities.

Meanwhile, the executive director of the General Directorate of Public-Private Partnerships (DGAPP), Sigmund Freund, stressed that in addition to having the Master Project Plan fully ready, they have made notable progress in the basic infrastructure works required to start the construction of hotels and the international airport to be built in the area.

Cooperation of sectors

President Abinader said that during his administration, he has reiterated that cooperation between the State and the productive and economic sectors of the country in the private sphere is of vital importance for the growth and development of the Dominican Republic.

“The public-private alliance that we have promoted since the beginning of my mandate is being able to assume many of the plans and projects of the Dominican State that had been stalled for years due to lack of political will for their execution by previous administrations.”

Project

The Master Plan includes the construction of affordable housing for families and workers in the area, which will generate an unprecedented socio-economic impact throughout the South region and the border area.

Commitment

The president announced that the Government is committed to creating all the necessary infrastructure for the successful development of the area.

In the first phase

An international airport will be built in Pedernales, a shopping center and all the necessary basic infrastructure works will be completed, such as the construction of an aqueduct, a water treatment plant and an electrical transmission system.

Plays

In addition to commercial areas, villas and a golf course, they are already working on the identification and demarcation of the land for the construction of the Pedernales airport, with the completion of mandatory wind studies to define the location of the landing strips.