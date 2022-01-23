how the shutdown of these technologies will affect you

It is inevitable that when one technology prevails over another, the first one ends up disappearing. In mobile telephony, we currently live a transition period. 4G networks are the most common, although still 3G networks survive and, little by little, the next generation, 5G, is being implemented. So what happens to previous technologies? The shutdown of 2G networks It is inevitable and it is something that has been happening for a long time. But the 3G shutdown is also underway, some distance away.

If in the field of wired internet, fiber optics is gaining ground over the copper pair, in mobile telephony, two needs come together. The shutdown of the 2G and 3G networks responds to the reduced maintenance costs in practically unused networks. And on the other hand, the need to take advantage of the radio spectrum that will leave the 2G and 3G networks after their disappearance.

The progressive implementation of the 5G network in Spain it requires turning the page of the 2G and 3G networks. Currently, 2G and 3G networks coexist in the 900 MHz band. And in rural areas, they are joined by 4G. In the future, it should stay free for 5G. For its part, the 800 MHz band is dedicated to 4G. And the 700 MHz band corresponds to 5G. And in later bands there are cases of coexistence such as the 1.8 GHz and 2.1 GHz bands. In the first, 2G, 4G and 5G coexist. In the second, 3G, 4G and 5G. The abandonment of 2G and 3G will leave all free frequency for 5G.

But leaving aside bandwidths, frequencies and generations of mobile telephony, the question for the user is, how does the mobile telephony customers affect us? progressive off of 2G and 3G?

Make way for 5G

In the summer of 2021, the Spanish Government auctioned the 700 MHz band. Radioelectric spectrum It is publicly owned but telecommunications companies can exploit it for services such as telephony, television or internet access. As usual, the distribution was between the three large Spanish groups with their own infrastructure: Movistar, Vodafone Y Orange. And during 2022, auctions will be held for the 26 GHz band. To these two bands must be added the 3.5 Ghz band, which in successive auctions has gone to Vodafone mostly but also MoreMobile, Telefonica Y Orange.

