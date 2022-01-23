How to easily create QR codes from iPhone

Create your own QR codes to share Wi-Fi network information, phone numbers, documents and more

In recent years the use of QR codes has been extended to solve situations of various kinds that have in common the access to precise information in a matter of seconds and consequently the time saving. And although most of us surely have more than one experience in this practice, the famous two-dimensional blocks go a long way and are useful for share personal data passwords, phone numbers, access to a website and more

Generate your own QR codes on the iPhone

There are many apps on the App Store that can scan QR codes as well as create them, but one of the most reputable is QR Reader, whose download is totally free.

Once in the app press the down arrow in the upper right corner of the screen.

go to QR code icon on the bottom.

Press the “+” button in the upper left corner to start creating the QR code.

Choose between QR code types from the list provided.

The app offers options to change the appearance of the code with different colors and styles.

How to create a QR code to share Wi-Fi

To create QR codes for Wi-Fi sharing is an ideal alternative for the most creative users, whose Internet access passwords tend to be unpronounceable or for those who choose to use many characters. In case you belong to some of these groups, this is an option that saves you a lot of time.

The application Shortcuts is one of the simplest alternatives to generate QR codes on your iPhone without having an Internet connection.

From iPadízate we have already tried an ideal Shortcut to make the process much simpler as we share with you right away:

Run the Generate Wi-Fi QR Shortcut.

Choose Add Shortcut .

. In the section Shortcut Gallery press the My Shortcuts option.

Point out the ellipsis from upper right corner

from upper right corner Click on the date at the bottom right

Choose Current Network, since the shortcut allows you to detect the network automatically. Although it also offers the option to write it manually.

, since the shortcut allows you to detect the network automatically. Although it also offers the option to write it manually. Enter the password.

will be generated soon the QR code that will be automatically saved in Photos.

Following these simple steps we will have the QR code of our network and password to share it easily when we need it.

How to connect to a Wi-Fi network with a QR code

From the guest, the only thing left to do is to scan the QR code. From an iPhone, the action is carried out directly, pointing the phone’s cameras at a QR code, and touching to confirm when it asks us if we want to join this network.

It’s that simple to create QR codes to share information, available directly on the iPhone or to external sites. Both options are practical and generate an excellent result.

