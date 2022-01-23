how to have your own cloud with free unlimited storage

Teledrive is an open source project that uses the Telegram API to offer unlimited cloud storage for free.

Even though WhatsApp is the most popular messaging client with over 4 billion monthly active users worldwidemore and more people are realizing that Telegram is a better and more complete alternative because it has a lot of very useful features like synchronization between devices, a private chat to leave notes to yourself, private channels to store everything you want or unlimited cloud storage.

You probably already knew all this, but what you probably didn’t know is that a group of developers have used this last function of the messaging client created by the Durov brothers to create a platform called TeleDrive, through which you can have your own cloud with unlimited storage without paying a penny.

Create your own free unlimited cloud with Telegram and TeleDrive

TeleDrive is an open source project that uses the Telegram APIand more specifically its unlimited storage functionality that allows you to upload files to its platform as long as they are no larger than 2 GB, to offer you a free unlimited cloud storage service.

Telegram bots, the best ones you can use and how to find new bots

The creators of TeleDrive put at your disposal two modes: one free and one paid. The first one allows you to upload files of a maximum of 2 GB with a limit of 1.4 GB of daily traffic while, in the paid version, which is priced at 10 dollars a year, about 8.81 euros a year, you have Unlimited upload and download speeds and no daily limit.

To start creating your own free and unlimited cloud with TeleDrive you must have an account on Telegram and carry out the following actions:

Access the TeleDrive website from your computer or mobile

Click on the button register now

Sign in to your Telegram account with your phone number or by scanning the QR code with the Telegram app if you do it from the PC

Once you have followed these simple steps, a web interface similar to that of any other public cloud such as Google Drive or OneDrive will appear on the screen, in which you can upload all types of files simply by clicking on the cloud icon that appears at the top. All the files that you upload will appear just below the upper box and you will be shown relevant information about each of them, such as their name, their size, and the date and time they were uploaded.

In addition, you can also upload entire folders or create your own clicking on the folder icon located just above the files you have uploaded and choosing one of its two options: upload, to upload a folder or create, to create a new folder.

All the files and folders that you upload to TeleDrive will appear in your chat on saved messages in the Telegram app, although in the case of the latter only the files that contain will appear.

With TeleDrive you can create your own unlimited cloud without paying anything and access all the files you have stored there from any device and the main problem with this service is that it can close at any time if Telegram decides to restrict access to its API to third parties.

How to know if you have been blocked on Telegram (2022 method)

For this reason, we recommend that you keep two copies of the most important files: one of them on one of the most popular cloud storage platforms and the other on a hard drive or on your computer.

Related topics: Applications, Free applications, Telegram

Sign up for Disney + for 8.99 euros and without permanence Subscribe to Disney+!