How to know if someone has blocked you on iPhone

With these three methods you will be able to know if someone has blocked you from iMessage, FaceTime and calls on their iPhone.

Have you ever been curious to know if someone has blocked you on their iPhone? If you have an iOS device, sure you are aware that you can block calls and messages of a specific phone number. In fact, a few months ago we told you how to block a phone number on your iPhone. Fortunately for the person blocking, Apple makes this feature quite discreet, so most people won’t even guess that the other has blocked them. Nevertheless, there are always ways to find out.

There are a few ways to determine if someone has blocked you from your iPhone. However, keep in mind that these methods are not completely effective and cannot always prove that you are blocked on the other terminal. Here we will explain how it is done:

How to know if someone has blocked me on iPhone

Find out if you have been blocked from calls Find out if you’ve been blocked on iMessage How to tell if you’ve been blocked on FaceTime

here we leave you three different methods with which you can find out if someone has blocked you from your iPhone. They’re fairly simple to do, and while there are reasons why all three options might not be available at the other end, the answer is usually the same: a lock.

1. Find out if you have been blocked from calls

The first step to find out if someone has blocked you is quite upfront. It is about making a call to the number from which you suspect you have received the block. If you get a tone, or nothing at all, and then a message that the person you’re trying to call isn’t available… chances are you’ve been blocked.

The call could take you to voicemail, where you can choose to leave a message or not. If the person has blocked you, the voice message will appear under the section called “locked“.

Something quite curious is that, when you have been blocked, you will usually hear a single tone before being informed that the number you are trying to call is not available.

Of course, this is not a totally reliable test. That a person cannot receive your calls can be due to many things, from not having reception, to having the mobile in airplane mode and even the possibility that you have Do Not Disturb Mode activated on your device. In any of these options the number will appear as unavailable.

2. Find out if you’ve been blocked from iMessage

When someone blocks you from their iPhone, that means they’ve blocked you from calls, texts, iMessage, and FaceTime. For this, it is necessary to review all four methods to confirm once and for all if the worst has happened.

To find out if someone has blocked you on iMessage, just go to the Messages app on your iPhone. Try to send an iMessage to the person you want to contact and wait a little time. If after hours the message “Delivered” does not appear under your most recent text, it could be the following:

The other person has blocked you. The other person’s iPhone is without a Wi-Fi or mobile data connection. This second is quite likely if the iPhone is in Airplane Mode.

Can ask someone else to send a message via iMessage to this person and see if your most recent text does show “Delivered.” If so, then you have officially been blocked.

How to tell if you’ve been blocked on FaceTime

Unlike WhatsApp video calls, in FaceTime it is much more complicated to know if someone has blocked you. This is because FaceTime will not display any different information on the screen when you make a call to a person who has blocked you. It’ll just sound the same as always and it will show the same waiting screen.

However, if you have tried calling a person repeatedly and always get the same “FaceTime not available“, there are several reasons.

The person may be ignoring your calls. You haven’t set up your FaceTime yet. Your iPhone is not connected to Wi-Fi or mobile data. You could be calling an old number that isn’t linked with FaceTime. Here the option is to try calling your Apple ID email as well. They have blocked you from their iPhone. Because of this, they will not receive your calls, iMessage or FaceTime calls.

stop harassing

In any case, if a person has blocked you, there is a 99 percent chance that they don’t want to hear from you right now. Maybe it will change in the future… or not, but once you have satisfied your curiosity stop trying to make forced contact.

If you are a hopeless person and want to continue investigating if a person has removed you from their life, here is a tutorial to find out if someone has removed you from Facebook. much simpler to know if you have been blocked from the iPhone.

Related topics: tutorials

Sign up for Disney + for 8.99 euros and without permanence Subscribe to Disney+!