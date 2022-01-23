How to prevent WhatsApp from saving photos in the iPhone Photos app

Try three options to control which images end up in the iPhone gallery!

As one of the favorite messaging applications of thousands of users around the world, WhatsApp is the means through which most of us receive information, including images that we do not always want to leave the chat from where they were shared. but ok by order, space, privacy there are several options to prevent WhatsApp from saving photos in the iPhone Photos app, without our consent.

The following options allow you to configure if we do not want to save photos of any WhatsApp contact in our gallery or of specific contacts, or to prevent WhatsApp from accessing our Photos app.

What to do so that WhatsApp images are not saved in the iPhone gallery

Turn off WhatsApp photo autosave on iPhone.

Open WhatsApp and touch Setting. Press chat. deactivate Save to Photos.

This option also allows us to select specific contacts or groups from which we do not want media content to be saved in the Photos app.

Open the person or group chat within WhatsApp. I touched the name of the person or group from the top. I touched Keep in camera roll and choose Never.

How to Manually Save WhatsApp Photos

In case you want to make an exception for save some whatsapp image, without reverting previous settings, can be done manually.

Open the chat within WhatsApp. To save a single image: tap the image > share icon > save. To save multiple images: Tap the person’s name from the top > Media, links and documents > Select > choose the photos > share icon > Save images.

How to limit WhatsApp access to the iPhone Photos app

finally exists a more radical option which assures us that WhatsApp cannot save any incoming images or videos to the iPhone Photos app, but it also does not allow sharing images directly from any chat. It is configured directly from iOS:

open the app Setting and touch Privacy. Press Photos. From the bottom, choose WhatsApp. Choose None.

If you choose this option, the option to share our own images directly from WhatsApp will be blocked. Instead it can be done from the app Photos > iOS share icon > WhatsApp.

With these options we can regain control of the type of images that remain in the gallery of our iPhone, taking up unnecessary space or appearing in the least opportune situations.

