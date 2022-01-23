How to turn on irregular heartbeat notifications on Apple Watch

Activate these alerts because they could save your life by detecting heart problems.

The Apple Watch has become a health tool that can prevent some heart problems. All Apple watches are capable of detecting our heart rate and have advanced functions to notify us if we have an irregular heartbeat. These notifications are not activated by default, so we are going to show you how to do it.

So you can activate irregular rhythm notifications

First of all, you should know that you need to have an Apple Watch Series 1 or later and have updated to the latest version of watchOS available, this feature debuted with watchOS 5.2. You should also know that it is not a function available in all countries, although over time the number has been expanded. An irregular heart rhythm may be related to problems associated with atrial fibrillation.

To activate irregular heartbeat notifications on the Apple Watch we must follow these steps:

On our iPhone we go to the application Watch .

. We go down to the section Heart .

. We will see a button to activate Irregular rhythm .

. You can choose the limit beats, high or lowso that your Apple Watch alerts you.

Once we have activated them, the Apple Watch will be able to send you a notification if it detects that your heart is beating with an irregular rhythm which could be due to a atrial fibrillation. This is a very simple adjustment that can help us detect a heart disease that we knew nothing about.

Top 10 essential apps for your new Apple Watch

The Apple Watch is a device that we always carry with us for what it is perfect part to detect this type of heart problems. These functions were expanded with the electrocardiogram with the Apple Watch Series 4 and with the blood oxygen meter of the Apple Watch Series 6. Apple watches are becoming more complete.

