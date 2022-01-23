How to work in the sixth wave?

As happened during the first wave of coronavirus, when they offered to collaborate to lighten the enormous workload that weighed on the health system, future doctors once again reach out to the Ministry of Health, in this case to help mitigate the ‘bureaucratic collapse’ in Primary Care centers. The message is clear: “If necessary, we will go tomorrow,” they say from the State Council of Medical Students (CEEM), who consider, however, that it is not a specific problem but a structural one, and add that they would put Red lines in the negotiation.

In this sense, Alex Boada, Vice President of External Affairs of the CEEM, emphasizes that medical students cannot become “cheap labor” to get the health system out of trouble when it comes to doing the ‘paperwork’.

“On our part there would be no problem, but certain premises must be met, which are those of do not do care work and that the degree we have is taken into account. At the end of the day, we have a training to follow, and putting it all together is complicated even for mental health”, he highlights.

On the possibility that this work can be rewarded by remuneration or even with points for Public Job Offers (OPE), Boada points out that these are options that “should be assessed”, although he considers that this is not the main obstacle in the process.

The truth is that some territories are already considering having health workers in training to alleviate the workload of the health services. In the case of Catalonia, the director of the Servei Català de Salut, Gemma Craywinckel, recently announced that nearly 300 Medicine and Nursing students would provide their services in Primary Care centres.

“Real needs” of the SNS

In any case, from the CEEM they insist that it is an underlying problem that affects health services from the very beginning of the health crisis. think so Luciana Nechifor, president of the organization, who maintains that the collaboration of students with health services in exchange for points in the OPE or remuneration is a controversial topic.

“You have to take it very carefully, because We cannot be in the same situation as in 2020”, points out Nechifor, who adds that in recent years “what were the real needs” of health centers have not been addressed.