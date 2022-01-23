Hristo Stoichkov was critical of Dembélé and his position

Getty The French striker Ousmane Dembélé is fighting with Barcelona

Former Barcelona striker Hristo Stoichkov has criticized striker Ousmane Dembele, who was told to leave the club after failing to agree a new contract at the Camp Nou.

Stoichkov, who works at the TUDN network, made it clear that he has little sympathy for Dembélé and applauded Xavi’s decision to leave him out of the squad for the Copa del Rey trip to Athletic, according to Marca.

“If you don’t want to be in Barcelona, ​​at least don’t stain the shield,” he said. “Xavi, I applaud you for not taking him to the locker room, because that locker room deserves respect; It has 121 years of history. Mr. Laporta, open the door. Let the people who don’t feel the colors go away; I sweat for that shirt.

The Bulgarian also claimed that Dembélé has never taken time to understand Barcelona, ​​something he says he did when he was at the Camp Nou as a foreign player in Spain.

“Dembélé never understood what Barcelona is,” he said. “I got involved as a foreigner to find out what the club was, from the time of Kubala, Carrasco, Lineker, Jose Mari Bakero and Julio Salinas. Everyone knew the story, you never.

Xavi downplays Dembélé’s absence

Xavi spoke to reporters after the match and downplayed Dembélé’s absence from the match, insisting it had no impact on the result at San Mamés, Diario SPORT reported.

“I don’t think the Dembélé situation has had an effect,” he said. “He is an important player for us but it is a decision of the club, we do not make decisions unilaterally. I think I explained the situation well yesterday.”

Xavi had said before the match that Dembele must either renew his contract or try to leave Barcelona, ​​while sporting director Mateu Alemany told the Frenchman “he must leave immediately”.

Dembélé’s environment ‘surprised’ by Barcelona’s position

Meanwhile, those close to Dembélé are said to be surprised by Barcelona’s stance. The striker’s camp “doesn’t understand” Xavi’s decision to leave the striker and feels he is being pressured by the club, according to Diario Sport.

Dembélé’s agent, Moussa Sissoko, who has criticized the club’s behavior during contract negotiations, also expects another meeting next week to try to find a solution to the current situation.

Albert Masnou at SPORT reports that Dembele and Sissoko have not given up hope of further negotiations and are planning a further attempt to find a deal for the striker whose current contract runs out at the end of the season.

