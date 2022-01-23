Hunger, another pandemic in Haiti

The modest soup kitchen run by Winchel Calvaire in Port-au-Prince used to serve 500 hot meals a day, but now it has run out of food, amid growing food insecurity in Haiti, affecting more than 4 million people.

The image in this dining room, located in Delmas, in the capital, and until a few months ago quite lively, is bleak.

There is no life, let alone the smell of food, everything is covered in dust, while the space is losing its charm and its reason for being as food insecurity increases in the country.

“When a person is hungry and has no resources, they are morally expendable, education no longer has a place. They lose their dignity in society, they have to survive,” Calvaire told EFE.

EVERY DAY THERE IS LESS FOOD

Since November, the restaurant has been dysfunctional due to a lack of sponsors.

“The restaurant doesn’t work because we don’t have the means. We don’t have food to cook. (…). We don’t have any support,” Calvaire complains.

Not even the traditional soup joumou soup – now recognized as an intangible heritage of humanity – can be distributed.

“We can’t even offer a hot meal,” she adds, as she prepared at least three buckets of food for a group of pregnant women, children and young people.

The restaurant donates much more food than it sells as part of its “Hot Plate Against Hunger” program in the midst of the “vulnerability, misery, hunger, suffering” of millions of families, says the head of the organization.

HAITI IS HUNGRY

Approximately 4.3 million people in rural and urban Haiti suffer from high levels of acute food insecurity, a number that has nearly doubled since 2018.

Of this total, more than 1 million are in an emergency situation and need urgent help, according to data from different organizations.

The central part of the Department of the South and Nippes, the lower part of the Northwest, the neighborhoods of Cité-Soleil are areas in a food emergency situation, according to the latest report from the National Coordination for Food Security (CNSA).

“The rest of the country has been classified as a crisis,” the document states. In addition to the emergency zones, there are others that are more serious. They are, among others, Artibonite, Grand’Anse and the city of Jérémie, the South Coast, Gonâve, according to the report.

In the past, some of these towns were grain producers, which were exported to other regions of the country.

Between March and June 2022, the number of people experiencing high levels of acute food insecurity and requiring assistance is expected to rise to about 4.6 million.

This figure includes more than 1.3 million people expected to be in emergency and more than 3.2 million people expected to be in crisis.

CAUSES OF HUNGER IN HAITI

Insecurity, low production, natural disasters and inflation are the main causes of the current levels of acute food insecurity, according to CNSA.

Another factor is the indiscriminate felling of trees in this country, where forest cover is barely 2%.

“People take advantage of everything. They need the money, they exploit the environment due to the absence of the State in the areas,” explains Judsen Dorcélus, a farmer who lives in the city of Cabaret.

The state, he adds, “is not doing enough for the population, so many things are happening in the areas. In reality, Haiti is essentially an agricultural country, but we can see that the country is going downhill,” he adds.

Every time the sociopolitical and economic crisis worsens, as has happened now after the assassination of President Jovenel Moise in July 2021, food insecurity increases in this Caribbean country, where eating well has become a luxury for the vast majority of people. the population.