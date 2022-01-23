“I am a foreigner everywhere”

Chilean writer Isabel Allende premieres this month her new novel, purple, the story of an independent woman who is born during a pandemic and dies in another. Along the way, the protagonist witnesses the numerous transformations undergone by a South American country that is very similar to Chile.

Allende is the author of nearly 30 books, of which she has sold some 70 million copies, translated into more than 40 languages. The writer -daughter of a Chilean diplomat and born in Lima in 1942- gave an interview by video call from her residence near San Francisco (California), in the western United States.

During the conversation, she spoke about strong women, inequality in Latin American countries, the recent victory of leftist Gabriel Boric in Chile, and her craft as a writer.

Isabel Allende and her new novel

–How did this novel come about?

I had the idea after my mother died. She died shortly before the covid-19 pandemic and was born when the Spanish flu arrived in Chile in 1920. She lived 98 years, but I imagined that, if she had lived a little longer, she would have been born in one pandemic and died in another. . purple It takes place in the time that my mother lived, a period of the 20th century with wars, depressions, dictatorships in Latin America, revolutions. I created a protagonist who resembles my mother in many ways, but who is not her and has a much more interesting life.

–How was your mother like Violeta?

My mother was beautiful, intelligent, talented, independent and strong. However, she was never able to support herself, and that was decisive in her life. The difference between Violeta and my mother is that Violeta can support herself, and that gives her great freedom. My mother depended on two husbands and then on me. She also had, like Violeta, a financial vision. She could have made money if she had something to invest, but no one paid any attention to her.

-Violeta and her family leave the capital to settle in the south of the country, where they live with people more humble than them. Was it important to show that difference between classes?

-Yes, because anyone who has lived in a Latin American country knows that there is a caste system, which in some parts is very impervious. And Chile is a country with many class prejudices, more so than other countries, perhaps because it had little immigration at the beginning. So, Violeta, if she had stayed in her social class, leading the life that corresponded to her, she would never have had a broader vision of the country and her life.

Isabel Allende talks about Gabriel Boric

-What do you think of the victory? Gabriel Boric?

I am happy with your victory, for many reasons. The first is because it is a young generation that assumes power. In Chile, the old goons of politics and the financial world have to go home or to an asylum. The second is that it is not only that this young man wins the presidency and appoints a cabinet with 14 women and 10 men, but that government is going to have to apply a new Constitution. And this new Constitution is an opportunity to ask ourselves what country we want.

Do you have hopes with that change?

-Yes, among the points that have been raised to draft the Constitution is absolute gender parity. The inclusion of everyone in its drafting has also been proposed, including indigenous peoples. We must accept that Chile is a diverse country. There are also many points regarding the defense of nature that are new to us. And we must try to ensure that all of this is part of the country without damaging the economic system, which has brought progress to Chile, but very poorly distributed, which has created an inequality so terrifying that people are furious.

Isabel Allende, the foreigner

He has lived abroad for many years. How does she feel when she comes back?

–The first week I am happy, and then I realize that I am also a foreigner there. I am a foreigner everywhere. That is my destiny. In the United States, I speak English with an accent. Anyone who sees me on the street knows that I am Latina and that I am an immigrant. And in Chile, I have lived 40 years abroad, and the country has changed a lot. I have in my head and in my heart a country that no longer exists.

– He has been writing for almost 40 years. How has her work evolved? Does she feel safer when starting a novel?

–I start all my books on January 8, and on the 7th I have to take pills for my nerves. The nerves haven’t gone away, but I’ve learned that if I show up disciplined in front of the keyboard every day, something comes out. Now I am a little more relaxed. I’ve also learned that there’s nothing to be gained from making a script. That paralyzes me and takes away all the inspiration. I let the story change. I enjoy writing so much. People tell me: “You shouldn’t have to write anymore, you’re too old for that.” But I love this, why am I going to stop doing it?

