“I enjoyed football and medicine with the same passion”

Ángel José Tomino was always clear about the two passions that moved his life: football and medicine or medicine and football, without distinguishing an order between the two. With family support and a great maternal influence, he devoted himself to training in medicine, while, in his free time, he retraced the inner child that all people carry when playing football.

The courts and clinics, to this day, are the spaces between which he divides his days. As far as sports are concerned, he continues to be devoted to physical activity, through recreation, and accompanying his grandchildren who maintain the Tomino legacy in local soccer.

About his career as a soccer player in different teams in Argentina, he described: “He was an intelligent player who made his teammates play, who knew how to move and was skilled. I was always respected and quite a leader as a friend.

That was an important question that I had: to create friends within the group.”

However, football could be defined as a perfect metaphor for life and, in this sense, Tomino had ups and downs throughout his career despite “having enjoyed and having fun in all the teams”.

“Except when I was in San Telmo, after having been in Sarmiento, the truth is that I was happy everywhere. I was not in big teams at the national level, they were important in their divisions”, he commented.

One of the teams in which he shone was Jorge Newbery, where he had Chacho Villafañe as DT. About this he said: “It was very good and schematic. At the time, he did not agree with the management he had. I told him: ´We are going to catch the ball and dribble. Stop fucking with running and running. And Chacho, before he died, told me: ´You were right. You were an advance.

“I wrote everything down for you in a book, but when you’re on the pitch, things don’t turn out the way you think. That is why you have to be creative. You have to have three or four alternatives to do”.

Despite his passion for the ball, Tomino confesses that he never thought of continuing to be linked to football. In this regard, he assured: “I was not interested and I focused on medicine. Be careful that to be a coach you have to have a very different vision from that of the footballer and not everyone can be”.

And he represented: “When he went to practice with Newbery, he came back, and he already had people in the office. He had no time to be with the players. However, he enjoyed, with the same passion, medicine and football”.

His other passion, and current profession, was medicine. As it happens today, it is not easy to divide the time between training and study. Despite this, Tomino could. “I did it because I liked it. I enjoyed soccer until I couldn’t anymore and continued to do the same with medicine. I enjoy everything I do.”

Although he acknowledges: “If I played now, it would have been difficult for me because of the time it takes, having to spend a lot of time in the office and the hospital. Both medicine and football have developed a lot. It is good that the boys have a plan b in life.”

Carlos Salvador Bilardo

One of his closest friends, perhaps more for medicine than for football, is Carlos Salvador Bilardo, a renowned former player and champion DT with the national team in 1986.

Long before that, Tomino forged a great friendship based on books and was decisive for Bilardo to be able to graduate. Regarding this, he pointed out: “I was very methodical and wanted to receive me. It wasn’t easy dividing up between football and medicine, and I went to Bilardo’s house, in La Paternal, to study every day”.

“I went to look for him and he was never there: he was always helping a friend to sell flowers or watermelons and we stayed up all night studying. All this until it was Students that demanded more time. His passion was football and it became his priority”, he recalled.

The last time they spoke was six months ago. Today, Tomino maintains a daily dialogue with Gloria, Bilardo’s wife. “Now he has a memory problem. It’s a shame because he is a young person with a great capacity and he cannot develop it”, he lamented.

Joseph’s grandson

José Tomino, his grandson, is part of the current Sarmiento squad. In addition, he represents the third generation of the family to play professional football. About him he expressed: “He is a great player who has not had much luck. It depends a lot on the club you are in and the DT on duty. Josecito was in River, a team that comes out playing with the ball, and that makes him feel good, added to the fact that he is doing well from above and is very intelligent. I have no doubt that he will succeed.”

“He is more for European football, not the shock football that we have here. It depends on the coach, their tastes and the trust they place in their players. The last two cases of Sarmiento, Iván Delfino and Mario Sciacqua, preferred brave and strong defenders because, precisely, strong and gritty teams have been weighted, more than teams that play football beautifully, ”he said.

social tournament

Finally, he addressed the passion that keeps him linked to football today and from within the field: the Social Club Tournament. About this, he stressed that “historical”.

In his beginnings he served as a player to do so today as DT of the team “Los Compadres”. After almost 65 linked to Social, he commented that “there are few of us who lived through the first generations of the tournament”.

“The essence is still maintained because these people persist. My team is now followed by Leopoldo, José and Cacú”, he concluded.

Family

José Tomino remembers that, when he was a boy, it was his mother who “prepared” him to be a doctor. “So that I wouldn’t be afraid of blood, he made me kill the chickens, that’s how I got used to it, although it had nothing to do with medicine,” he says with a laugh. Yes, the truth is that this family seed germinated, but not the one related to medicine, but the passion for football. First it was Leopoldo, his son, with his steps through Ferro, Arsenal, Tigre and Sarmiento, before entering the legal world. Currently, both José and Cacú, both sons of Leopoldo, continue with the football legacy in the family. “Josecito”, to differentiate him from his grandfather, was part of the River Plate Reserve and is part of Sarmiento’s professional team led by DT Israel Damonte, while Cacú works in the youth categories of AFA del Verde. “The idea is always that they do what they like, leaving them free to decide. They are both good players and have a great future”, commented Tomino.

“Football”, by Ángel José Tomino

1. Coach

When highlighting a coach, he chose Guardiola at Manchester City. “It’s a team that drives me crazy how they play: the defenders attack, the forwards defend and they always go forward”.

2. Soccer player

When he had to choose a player from Sarmiento’s current squad who resembles Ángel José Tomino, he highlighted the figure of Gervasio Núñez and defined him as “a player who places himself well”.

3. Style

Regarding the gap between “winning by playing well or winning is just enough”, he stated: “It is difficult to win by playing badly: a year can go by. Football is not a rigid thing, it is very dynamic”.

4.Newberry

About his beloved Jorge Newbery, he highlighted: “The union and friendship between all of us differentiated us, as well as the fact that we defended each other. Whatever DT was there, we always played the same”.

5. Sarmiento

In addition to highlighting his time at Verde, a team where he, his son and his grandchildren played, he commented: “Growth has been very good with great economic development and infrastructure”.

