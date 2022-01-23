“I have not done something like it again”: Christina Aguilera remembers the time she sang with Alejandro Fernández

Christina María Aguilera, known in the music world simply as Christine Aguilera, continues to reap triumphs and break boundaries as one of the most emblematic voices of recent years.

At 41 years old, the New Yorker conquers new generations and is very transparent on her social networks before her more than 8 million followers.

After being away from the stage for a while, Aguilera returns in 2022 with all her energy and presenting her new material entitled “The force”, where we can find tributes to stars like Chavela Vargas and the recently deceased Vicente Fernández.

It must be remembered that Christina’s taste for music in Spanish is great, since her Ecuadorian grandparents greatly influenced her training. In his new album, he will even collaborate with the singer of Ozuna urban genre.

Remember the Foal

During a press conference in the framework of the launch of “La Fuerza”, Aguilera decided to remember the occasion in which she collaborated with Alexander Fernandez, popularly known as “El Foaly”.

And it is that both stars joined their talent in 2013 to revive a classic of romanticism like “Today I want you”, authored by Miguel Gallardo.

What caused the madness in those years was not only the song, but Fernández and Aguilera starred in a very moving video, full of talent and charisma.

Christina decided to throw flowers at the Mexican and said that the song they made was legendary and for her it will always be unforgettable.

I loved that collaboration, he is an incredible artist and it was a legendary song, it is very special to me… I have not done a song like it again, ”said the interpreter with a very big smile

In an interview with the Los Angeles Times, Aguilera spoke of the friendship she has with Alejandro and how much the death of Vicente Fernández affected her.

The death of his father hurt me in the soul and I am very happy to have decided to include the ranchera I recorded on this first album. It is a tribute to all those who have put Mexican music in the place where it is today, especially Vicente Fernández

It should be noted that, on Aguilera’s album, she performs a song titled “La Reina”, in reference to the song “El Rey”.

