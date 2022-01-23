I tell you my experience with the MSI GL66 Pulse

The true distinction between players It is neither the platform they play on, nor the work they celebrate the most, nor what brands they hate the most. The true distinction is much more humane and simple: where do you play, at the desk or in the living room?

I consider myself a desktop animal. My fondness for the PC has led me to develop a good part of my activity in this treasured hobby in front of four wooden corners. And, although I like it that way, I can’t help but look from time to time at the comfort of playing on the couch.

It is not impossible, with move my pc desktop and my consoles to the TV cabinet, and accommodate everything as best I could, it would be worth it. Of course, that would also be saying goodbye to my work space, and the corner of my home where I disappear from the world for a few hours a week. It is not a viable option. At least, not for a desktop PC user. But what happens if we modify that variable?

And it is that this problem of cables and devices is not such for those who play on a laptop, a population of gamers who have been living with the best of both worlds. I have decided to join, at least, for a while, this population of players.”on the go” Hand in hand with a current generation laptop. I’m going to tell you about my experience using this laptop as the total center of my leisure.

An experience marked by hardware

I think that a good starting point from which to start telling my adventures could be to tell you a little more about the hardware that I have been using. This is 3D PC Games At the end of the day, let’s show off what we like by showing a bit of hardware.





My machine during these days has consisted of the use of the MSI Pulse GL66, specifically the 11UEK-061XES model from the mark of the red dragon, which includes a nice TB of internal storage, the processor Core i7-11800H as the brain of the team, and the Nvidia RTX 3060 for laptops as main graphics. The centerpiece of the team, if you ask me.

The choice of model responds to something as simple as being the only one available for assignment at that time, but my initial intention was to move through those levels of power in graphic material.



There’s a clear distinction in performance, but with a 60Hz TV I’m looking for nothing more than to be able to play as well as I can on my desktop.

The reason for this intention is easy to justify. My personal team shares the chart I use on my test team (times are tough for everyone). It is a GTX 1080Ti from Nvidia who is about to complete his fourth year. An excellent card, but at this point it performs better at 1440p or 1080p than it does at higher resolutions, especially considering the importance of maintaining a good frame time according to our refresh rate.

The model of the Nvidia RTX 3060 that includes the MSI laptop was going to offer me a relatively consistent performance to that of my desktop computer, so my user experience would not be particularly altered even when using a new computer. step one completed. The next step, as you can imagine, was to use the equipment itself in an environment that was relatively foreign to me.

The center of my leisure for a month

It is not a particularly difficult challenge, even more so if we take into account the team that I have had during this month. More than an annoyance, as it has happened to me on other occasions when I was writing experiential texts, the use of the MSI laptop has been a change of scenery; but one with some implicit rules:



I’m not a master of creating rules for a challenge, I confess

During this time, of course, also I have had to work and write the written texts of my fist and keyboard that have been published in these parts, so I have not been able to do without the use of my desk to work; although yes of everything that was not a peripheral that was in it. Leisure, on the other hand, has been almost exclusively in my classroom.

The experience, in general, has been most satisfactory. On my desk I only had to accommodate the device as if it were one more peripheral, rescuing an old monitor support to place it as if it were a secondary screen; I’ve even opted to do without my keyboard these past few days.



That’s more or less how I’ve played these days, controller in hand except when you couldn’t.

In my living room, once located next to the television, the experience has followed the same course. With special mention to the Logitech MK295 that I bought for a text in the past, which has become the definitive “remote control” for the team, in the company of my always loyal wireless mouse.

Consuming content from a PC is simply more comfortable and simple that from a TV Box with Android as it had done until now, and, of course, it improves the multimedia experience with respect to current consoles; not to mention the facilities when carrying out tasks unrelated to the content itself. Although along the way we lose some of the direction and ease, with a little time we can configure a content manager like PLEX, for example, and enjoy everything we have access to as if it were a server standalone it was treated

“While the individuality of desktop PCs has always been a plus for me, I’m enjoying it more now with modern laptops”

And all this, of course, without bringing up video games. With all the strength of the largest catalog available to play on the same platform, and with incentives as rich in content as PC Game Pass, to give just one example, there are hours left in the day to play everything I have available. A problem that I always drag with me on PC, be all said.

Of course, the gaming experience on the team has been most satisfactory; something to be expected, considering the graphic muscle of the MSI laptop, as well as the characteristics of the screens to which it has been connected. A high-refresh 1440p monitor on my desk, and an aging FHD TV in my living room.

Playing with balances Would you migrate to a laptop?





That the main asset of a laptop is its mobility is something that is implicit in the very name of the device; but those of you who are used to playing on the desktop and are not regulars in using a laptop you would be surprised how easy it is to have it when you are two cables away from moving it at will.

Having said that, I do not want While this text sounds like a “local chump discovers that laptops exist”, my experience with them has been long and usually complacent; but as a son raised in a small family home where the intimacy of using a device is sorely lacking, the individuality of the desktop PC has always been a plus for me, even now that I am an adult and I am not in such a situation.

MSI Pulse GL66 11UEK-061XES — 15.6″ FullHD 144Hz Laptop (Intel Core i7-11800H, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD, Nvidia RTX3060-6GB, No OS) Gray – Spanish QWERTY Keyboard

Of course, that a laptop is the center of your leisure has its drawbacks, such as the impossibility of modifying the equipment in broad terms in the future, the “portability fee” in the price, which we pay to be able to carry the computer with us, or the material insufficiency of many of these devices in terms of cooling and maintenance. However, everyone these problems weigh less on me now that I have forced myself to use only one of these devices.