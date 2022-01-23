Innovation as a key pillar in the future of health

To achieve the objectives of this mission, we invest 16% of profits of sales in research and development projectsin which nearly 16,000 collaborators from all over the world work.

This huge investment in innovation currently has 50 projects in the clinical study phase, of which almost 20 are being carried out in Latin America. “These projects are going to mean new treatments for the next few years in a lot of areas”, says Londero, adding that the high level of local researchers makes it possible for the innovative pharmaceutical industry to carry out nearly 200 annual clinical trials in Argentina, in which some 20,000 patients participate.

Cell and gene therapies

One of our innovative bets is the development of cell and gene therapies, which offer for the first time the possibility of addressing the main cause of the disease, providing options for conditions considered untreatable or where the current standard of care only addresses the symptoms to different degrees. .

“We believe that cell and gene therapies are the future because they will allow us, for example, to take cells from the patient, modify them and re-transport them with a different function, thus managing to cure pathologies such as Parkinson’s or cardiovascular diseases”, explains Londoner.

In this mission, the participation and collaboration between the different specialists (scientists, associations, companies) is vital, since the contribution of each one of them helps to continue advancing casillas. Through the acquisitions of BlueRock Therapeutics (BlueRock) and Asklepios Biopharmaceutical Inc. (AskBio), two biopharmaceutical companies specializing in cell therapy and gene therapy, we formed our own Cell and Gene Therapy Unit.