Intel’s expensive solution to international chip shortage

US integrated circuit manufacturing company Intel has recently announced plans to build two new “state-of-the-art” chip factories in Licking, USA, which will mark “the largest single investment by the private sector in the history of Ohio”.

The construction of the factories foresees an initial investment of more than 20,000 million dollars and is expected to stimulate production in order to face the shortage of advanced semiconductors, necessary for the “new generation of innovative products from Intel”. Also, from the company they specified that they will allocate an additional 100 million dollars to create a talent pool and promote research programs in the region.

Pat Gelsinger, CEO of the corporation, stressed that the investment will help build a more resilient advanced semiconductor supply chain and ensure reliable access well into the future.

“A small city”

The “megasite” of the two factories could require some $100 billion in total to build over the next decade, and would be “one of the largest semiconductor manufacturing plants in the world.”

In its initial stage, the plant will create 3,000 in-house jobs and 7,000 construction jobs, as well as a “wide ecosystem” of partners and suppliers. “Building a semiconductor megasite is like building a small town that gives birth to a vibrant community of support services and suppliers,” said Keyvan Esfarjani, Intel vice president for manufacturing, supply chain and operations.

The construction of the factories is estimated to begin at the end of this year, while production will start in 2025.

(Taken from RT in Spanish)