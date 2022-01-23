‘It was figure, impeccable presentation’; Spanish press praises Tecatito

Midtime Editorial

The appearance of Tecatito Corona in Spanish Laliga left very good impressions on the spanish press, and it is that being one of the most outstanding players in the Seville vs Celta Vigo, earned a fair amount of praise.

The Mexican was the owner in LaLiga during matchday 22 in Spain, where his team came from behind and rescued a tie at 2 goals. Previously He had already debuted with Sevilla on the Copa del Rey, in the elimination of his team before the Betis.

What did the Spanish press say about Tecatito?

Different media gave their point of view on the Crown Tecatito, where one of the opinions that most stood out was the one published by the ‘Diary of Seville’, who believe that the Mexican ‘has a supreme quality’.

“The premiere of mexican soccer player at the Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán and the first conclusions can already be drawn. It’s not about discovering a 29-year-old footballer, but Tecatito left details of supreme quality in dribbles, approaches, also in the center and in associations with his teammates”, they wrote.

The middle ‘Nervión Hill’ highlighted that Crown Tecatito it was figure in the match against Celta, leaving ‘an impeccable presentation’, so they believe he has a great future in LaLiga.

“In the first half, the team by Pablo Sanz was erected in ‘Tecatito’ Crown What figure of the Seville painting. Tactically rich lane moves and a lot of self-confidence with the ball by ‘Tecate’. An impeccable cover letter“, they commented.

Other media such as ‘AS’ and ‘Marca’ as well highlighted the individual qualities of Corona, same that made him generate great danger, imbalance on the wings and a good connection with their peers, despite being ‘new’ to the squad.

The Sevilla’s next match, where Tecatito Corona could be seen playing, will be the Saturday February 2 when they visit the Osasuna, match corresponding to matchday 23 of LaLiga in Spain.

