Jacky Teplitzky, the Chilean at the top of the New York real estate world

His greatest professional achievement has been lead the sale of an exclusive apartment in Manhattan, U.S, valued at $37.5 million. But this has been only one of the hundreds of properties that it has marketed Jackie Teplitzky, who is cataloged by her peers as the most important Chilean agent in the brokerage business in New York.

A native of Santiago, she has reached the top in Douglas Elliman, the largest real estate broker in the Big Apple. Together with his team, he remains among the top 100 brokers in the US, based on gross commission income. And it has already achieved the mark of US$ 2,000 million in sales in the northern country.

These days the executive is visiting Chile to meet with her family – “I did not see them for two years because of Covid” – and also to meet with her current clients, in addition to contacting potential new investors who want to put part of their chips on properties in New York. For it, has a strategic partnership with the national consulting firm Kayco, led by Marcos Kaplún.

New York, the opportunity

He says that even the state of Florida, with the city of Miami in the lead, continues to be the Chileans’ favourite, but that New York is getting more and more attractive.

“The Florida market changed due to Covid, because many people from New York, Chicago and Boston have moved their business to Florida due to tax issues and the weather. In addition, people from the northern states, where it is very cold, migrated to Florida in the midst of the pandemic, which has raised prices,” Teplitzky points out.

And complements: “Before, the difference in values ​​between New York and Florida was up to 30%. But now, with Florida up so much, it turns out the price spread is narrower.; that is why, now, those who only invested in this state are asking more about New York”.

He prefers to keep the names of Chileans who have invested in the Big Apple confidential. “It’s not as many as in Florida, but I’m seeing more and more. New York doesn’t look so expensive anymore,” he insists.

The expert highlights that the New York market had a price correction that began in 2019. Later, she says, another came, as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic. “We start 2021 with low prices.

During the year, the inventory that remained from 2020 was absorbed and prices in 2021 did not rise, but remained stable. Now there is an opportunity at the beginning of 2022 the inventory is low and traditionally when this happens the prices start to rise. But at the moment the prices are stable”, he highlights.

-Why would a Chilean have to invest in the United States?

-The market in the US is stable, it has a lot of domestic and international demand. Especially the markets of New York -because it is the world financial center, the center of law firms, the place where all the graduates of the best universities want to go to live and work- and Miami -which is the capital of Latin America-, the banking. The state of Florida has many tax advantages and this attracts a high quality audience and investors. There are other states like Texas, which give tax incentives.

From Israel to Madrid and the USA

the professional lived in Chile until 1970. Later, his family emigrated to Israel, where they lived for more than two decades. There he did his military service and devoted himself to tourism.

He worked in the largest company in that industry in Israel. His job was to go to Europe to look for business. This was the bridge to get to Viajes Marsan, in Madrid.

She lived in London for 12 months, until she was appointed CEO of the company. So, he moved to the US. At the sixth year, and with just 28, he already glimpsed that he had reached the ceiling. It was at this time that he saw a niche in the real estate business. She says that she met many runners and came to the conclusion that she could do better.

“My agenda is very full”, He assures, about his stay in Chile, that he is looking for new investors who want to buy properties in New York.