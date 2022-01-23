Jailbreak, compatible firmwares and more

Firmware 1.76: whose jailbreak came years later, and therefore, being useful for very few users.

whose jailbreak came years later, and therefore, being useful for very few users. firmware 4.05 : using the ‘namedobj’ kernel exploit.

: using the ‘namedobj’ kernel exploit. firmware 4.55 : making use of the original ‘bpf’ kernel exploit.

: making use of the original ‘bpf’ kernel exploit. firmware 5.05 : using the second ‘bpf’ kernel exploit.

: using the second ‘bpf’ kernel exploit. firmware 6.72: following the steps discovered by sleirsgoevy.

Any console less than a firmware 6.72 can be updated by hand via a USB storage device, downloading the original firmware from unofficial repositories on the Internet.

The best method: Firmware 9.00 – December 2021

But nevertheless, latest method affects PS4 firmware 9.00, released by Sony in december 2021. In a matter of weeks, this hacking method has become very popular, and the scenes around PlayStation 4 has come on in leaps and bounds. This is not a permanent exploit, but makes use of a payload, installed on a USB stick directly to the console and launched through an Internet web. However, this method is the one with the most ballots to establish itself as the ultimate playstation 4 hack, because it has a good following by the community, at the same time that it is too easy to execute.

How to prepare your console for exploit from version 9.00

Previous requirements

First of all, we must have a consothe PlayStation 4 in a version 9.00 or lower. In case we are in a version below 9.00, you will have to update via offline Searching the Internet for an official firmware file, and uploading the update via USB.

On the other hand, we must have disabled the automatic update of our console, a basic requirement that must be followed by any user who has in mind to jailbreak their console at some point.

Create a USB with the disk image

To make use of this new vulnerability, it is necessary use a flash drive, which will serve as a key to open the doors of our console. Either one will do, and you should use an old one, since the vulnerability exploited with this method doesn’t require large files or anything strange, and will render the pen useless for other tasks.

Simply, we must locate the disk image of the ‘exfathax’ online, called ‘exfathax.img’ and save it on the flash drive using the well-known win32diskmanager tool.

Once the USB device is prepared, we must bear in mind that we will have to use it every time we start the console, since ‘hacking’ will be disabled after every reboot. However, it is possible that this method will advance over time and there will come a time when it is not necessary to do this process.

Prepare the DNS

With the PS4 in a Firmware 9.00, we go to Settings> Network> Configure Internet Connection> Wi-Fi / LAN> Personalize .

. Then, we are accepting the automatic steps except the DNS, that We will configure it manually. We will put the following: Primary DNS : 165.227.83.145 Secondary DNS : 192.241.221.79

that We will put the following: We continue to accept the following steps and test the Internet connection.

If after doing this step, your console does not have Internet, you must call your service provider (your ISP), and ask them to open those specific DNS, since it will be the company that is limiting your connection to those addresses.

By changing the DNS, what we will achieve is to avoid Sony’s control when connecting to the Internet, at the same time as we will open a listening port which will later be used for activate and exploit the vulnerability to unlock the PS4 console.

Clean browser

We open the Web navigator from PS4.

from PS4. Press the ‘Options’ button and go to Settings> Delete Cookies .

. Then, on the same screen, we click on ‘ Delete website data ‘.

‘. Once this step is done, we close the browser and we will have everything ready.

How to use the version 9.00 exploit

Complete all the previous steps that we discussed in the previous section. start your console without inserting the flash drive. Open the Web navigator, and write the URL corresponding to the Night King Self Exploit, the developer behind this vulnerability. It is currently under the domain nightkinghost.com, although it may change if legal action is taken. In any case, once you have located the URL, press ‘Options’ on your remote and add the address to bookmarks so you don’t have to type it over and over again. Once you load the URL, you will be asked to insert the USB via a request launched by JavaScript. We place the pendrive that we have prepared in the PC in the previous steps and wait. we will not click in accept. After a few seconds, the PS4 system will notify us that the File System of the inserted pendrive it is not compatible. When the message is removed from the screen, we click on accept. will be injected payload from the web. Once the process is done, we will be able to exit web browser and we will have access to GoldHEN inside Fits, where we can enable an FTP or even make use of a package installer to add all kinds of programs to our console or load game backups. When we have access to GoldHEN, we can remove the pendrive of the console to connect a hard drive and store the games we want there. However, you must remember that you will have to repeat these steps again when you restart the console (steps 3 to 6). If you pass the console to sleep mode, you will not have to use the pendrive when waking up the console again.

What can I do if I jailbreak my PS4 console?

In short, GoldHEN is going to allow you install any file in PKG format on your PlayStation 4. They can be applications, video games or even programs created by the community.

When it comes to loading games, you should know that, although this practice is persecuted by Sony, you will only be making legal use of this technique if you load backups of games for which you have a license. Otherwise you’ll be making a illegal practice.

Modifying your console, you can do the following:

Load Backups of games

of games Introduce cheat in games

in games Load mods in games

in games Use emulators from other consoles

from other consoles Modify games saved

saved Add third party programs

Run other operating systems

Is there any risk?

Any unauthorized modification of a product’s firmware has its risks, and PS4 is no exception. Although this method is quite safe and is already more than proven, it is important that you know that modifying your console can leave it unusable.

Therefore, do not take the step if you are not willing to accept the risks or if you do not feel safe to do so. In some cases, a ‘bricked’ console is impossible to repair, and no one will be held responsible for the problem, since it is the user himself who assumes the consequences when injecting third-party software to his console.