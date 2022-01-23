JALISCO CHARROS CHAMPIONS OF THE MEXICAN PACIFIC ARCO LEAGUE

Guadalajara Jalisco; January 22, 2022 (LaMP Media).-The Charros de Jalisco won their second championship in 8 years of participating in the Mexican Pacific ARCO League, after beating the Tomateros de Culiacán in the seventh and final match by a scoreboard of 8 runs to 1 at the Pan-American Stadium.

With an offense of 14 hits, eight of them to produce a run and without the need for their most important stamp, the home run, the Charros curdled rallies in the second and fourth innings making 6 earned runs to starter Manny Barreda with productions by Amadeo Zazueta, Fernando Flores on a couple of occasions and José Juan Aguilar.

In the fourth, the relief of Óliver Pérez appeared and he also received damage, in an inning that brought four for Jalisco and that defined the path of game 7 and the 2021-2022 Final Series presented by Caliente.mx.

Culiacán scored the only run for his cause in the seventh with a home run by Joey Meneses (1). The defeat went to Manny Barreda (1-1).

Roberto Vizcarra lifted his third title in the LaMP, the Charros will represent Mexico in the Santo Domingo 2022 Caribbean Series starting on January 28 at the Quisqueya Juan Marichal Stadium.

MOST VALUABLE PLAYER

The specialized press chose the Most Valuable Player of the Final Series, resulting in Brennan Bernardino, a pitcher who, despite not having pitched a single third in game 3 at Estadio Tomateros, this game 7 pitched 8 innings of 4 hits and one run clean to take the win and MVP recognition.

MVP, MVP, MVP 🌟! The most valuable player in the #FinalLaMP is Brennan Bernardino 👏🏻#LigaARCO ⚾️ pic.twitter.com/lLT9gOmvnh – Mexican Pacific ARCO League (@Liga_Arco) January 23, 2022

The championships of the Charros de Jalisco:

2018-2019 and 2021-2022