Jerry Jones takes aim at Mike McCarthy after elimination from NFL Playoffs 2022

The maximum owner of the franchise was dissatisfied with the defeat against the San Francisco 49ers and left the future of his team in the clouds. head coach.

After two seasons without having reached the Playoffs on the National Football League (NFL)the Dallas Cowboys they returned to the Big party, but his return was forgotten, losing in the most incredible way, and as locals against San Francisco 49ers.

Of course, the criticism from the fans has passed from the players, such as the quarterback Cam Newtonup to its maximum owner Jerry Joneswho faced elimination in the wild card round and put out the fire with gasoline.

In dialogue with the radio 105.3 The Fanthe owner of the Cowboys started by pointing out that “the detail is that I am very frustrated and upset with the fact that we have had several very talented players in recent years“to then point to who, in his opinion, is responsible for the fall: the coach mike mccarthy.

Cowboys owner explodes against his coach after elimination from the Playoffs



In fact, consulted by the media about whether the strategist will continue in the institution for the next season, he preferred to postpone his decision, arguing that “I will not go into any conversations I have had with anyone regarding anything to do with staff“.

“I understand the interest there is, but there is nothing that convinces me. I have everyone I want to have under contract, under contract. And that’s where we are.”said the owner of the Cowboys, referring to the fact that McCarthy has a current bond with the team until the end of the 2024 season.