“Juan Pablo Duarte is honored by respecting the Constitution”

During meetings held with leaders and militants of the Dominican Liberation Party (PLD) as well as with community leaders and representatives of productive sectors of this region, Abel Martinez He assured that the patrician Juan Pablo Duarte is not honored with floral offerings or messages covered with double standards in each commemoration of his birth or national dates.

The candidate for the presidential nomination for the yellow star party assured that the trial that the ruling party has begun to modify the percentage as soon as the election of the President of the Republic is nothing more than a sample of the collapse suffered in the acceptance of the electorate , the actual government, also warning that there will be no amendment to the Constitution in any aspect.

“Every January 26 we see how the National Pantheon is filled with flower arrangements supposedly in honor of our Juan Pablo Duarte; people go, take a couple of photos and that’s it. I have always been a champion of honoring our patricians with permanent actions day after day. Duarte does not want flowers; honoring his memory is loving our neighbor, rescuing national values, dignifying the lives of Dominicans, respecting our national symbols. But, above all, knowing, respecting and upholding our Constitution, proudly highlighting our identity and Dominican identity; defending our sovereignty tooth and nail”, expressed Abel Martínez.

Abel deplores that the current authorities have two agendas in constitutional and immigration matters, since in his opinion they maintain a position in the media.

“In which they say that they will not allow illegal citizens to enter and all that that entails, but the reality is that they develop a pro-Haitian agenda allowing nearly two million illegal Haitian nationals into Dominican territory and thus Duarte and los Trinitarios”, pointing out that, faced with this reality, Dominicans cannot sit idly by.

“We have to work, comrades, because time will continue to pass and the difference will be marked by our hard work to continue strengthening our party and we are doing well; I can assure you that we are doing well, but we cannot lower our guard. The official pretensions of promoting a constitutional reform is nothing more than a poisoned candy to maneuver in one way or another to eliminate the 50+1, which is a clear sign that the PRM has no way of winning the 2024 elections because its improvisations, his way of creating opportunities only for the elites, have opened the eyes of the population that suffers daily the consequences of the actions of those who definitely do not know how to govern.

The Constitution will not be modified because this country must be respected”, pointed out Abel Martínez.

He stated that in order to reform the Constitution first you have to know it and respect it. In addition, the PRM’s claims to modify the Magna Carta are a poisoned candy with which they secretly seek to change the percentage of 50 + 1. Same necessary to win the presidential elections which, in his opinion, will not happen.