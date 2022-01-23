Kansas City Chiefs vs Buffalo Bills: Prediction, date, time, streaming and TV channel to watch the Divisional Round

Kansas City Chiefs will face Buffalo Bills in a match corresponding to the Divisional Round of the NFL Playoffs. Find out all the details of the match: Forecast, date, time, streaming and TV channel.

Unmissable match! Kansas City Chiefs will be facing buffalo bills this Sunday January 23, 2022 at Arrowhead Stadium by Divisional Round of the Playoffs of the NFL. Know all the details of this great game: Forecast, day, schedule, streaming and TV channel.

Kansas City Chiefs concluded the regular season with a record of 12 wins and 5 falls, ending 1st in the AFC West. The last duel they played was against Denver Broncos (7-10) for the week 18 atEmpower Field at Mile High, where they prevailed by 28 to 24. patrick mahomes he completed 27 of 44 passes attempted (270 yards), threw two touchdown passes and was not intercepted.

On the other hand, buffalo bills finished the regular season with a record of 11 wins and 6 losses, concluding 1st in the AFC East. The last match they played was against New York Jets (4-13) for the week 18 at Highmark Stadium, where they lost by 27 to 10. Josh Allen he completed 24 of 45 passes attempted (239 yards), threw two touchdown passes and was not intercepted.

+ NFL Playoffs 2022: Calendar, matches, results, table, days, times and how to watch live.

Kansas City Chiefs left out in the Wild Card Round to Pittsburgh Steelers by 42 to 21. In this duel, patrick mahomes he completed 30 of 39 passes attempted (404 yards), threw five touchdown passes and was intercepted once.

On the other hand, buffalo bills eliminated in the Wild Card Round to New England Patriots by 47 to 17. In this game, Josh Allen he completed 21 of 25 passes attempted (308 yards), threw five touchdown passes and was not intercepted.

+ Tom Brady and his pending debt with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Defeat the Los Angeles Rams.

Kansas City Chiefs vs Buffalo Bills: When and what time to watch the NFL Divisional Round live?

This NFL Playoffs Divisional Round game will take place this Sunday January 23, 2022 at Arrowhead Stadium starting at 6:30 p.m. ET, 5:30 p.m. CT, 4:30 p.m. MT, and 3:30 p.m. PT.

Day: Sunday, January 23, 2022.

Time in United States: 6:30 p.m. (ET), 5:30 p.m. (CT), 4:30 p.m. (MT) and 3:30 p.m. (PT).

Place: Arrowhead Stadium.

Hours in the rest of the countries:

Spain: 00:30 hours.

Argentina, chili, Uruguay, Paraguay Y Brazil: 8:30 p.m.

Venezuela, bolivia, Puerto Rico Y Dominican Republic: 7:30 p.m.

Colombia, Ecuador, Peru Y Panama: 6:30 p.m.

Mexico, Costa Rica, Honduras, Guatemala, The Savior Y Nicaragua: 5:30 p.m.

+ NFL Playoffs: How, when and where to watch the Divisional Round?

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Buffalo Bills: What channel is broadcasting the NFL Divisional Round?

This game of the Divisional Round of the NFL Playoffs between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Buffalo Bills It will be broadcast in the United States through CBS and Paramount +. On the other hand, in Latin America it will go through the different signals of ESPN or Star +. On the other hand, in Mexico it will be broadcast by TUDN and Fox Sports.

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Buffalo Bills: What are the odds?

For this match of the Divisional Round of the NFL Playoffs, the bookmakers of the United States (DraftKings) give as favorite to keep the victory to Kansas City Chiefs, since it has a quota of -120. On the other hand, the victory of buffalo bills has a share of +100.

Result Share Kansas City Chiefs -120 buffalo bills +100

+ NFL punishes Dak Prescott for endorsing aggression from Dallas Cowboys fans to referees in NFL Playoffs 2022.

+ The three reasons why Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers will not make it to the 2022 Super Bowl.

+ NFL with all the luxuries: The preview of the 2022 Super Bowl Halftime Show.