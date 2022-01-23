Kanye West asks to edit his own documentary before the premiere at Sundance

Kanye West (now called Ye) asked to edit the documentary about his life, “Jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy,” less than two days before it opens at the Sundance Film Festival.

The debut of the film is one of the most anticipated dates of the film competition, since the public will be able to see the film for the first time before it becomes part of the Netflix catalog, which will premiere it worldwide on February 16 and divided into three parts.

“I’m going to kindly say this one last time. I must have access to the final edit and be able to approve this documentary before it goes live on Netflix. Please open up the editing room immediately so I can be in charge of my own image. Thank you from in advance,” the rapper posted on his Instagram profile.

According to his statement, West would not have been able to select the final content for the screening because he would not have had access to the editing room, a complaint on which Netflix, which paid $30 million for the documentary, has not commented.

The Sundance Film Festival has described the documentary as an intimate portrait of West, tracing his journey from a young man trying to make a career out of music, to the creation of his business empire, which today goes beyond the purely musical aspect.

Filmmakers Coodie Simmons and Chike Ozah have documented the rapper’s life from the early 2000s until he established himself as one of the decade’s biggest rappers, with such landmark hip-hop albums as “My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy” ( 2010) or “Yeezus” (2013).

It is unknown if the tape will also show scenes from the candidacy for the US presidency. the rapper launched in mid-2020, accompanied by a surreal campaign for which he only appeared on the ballots of a handful of states by not complying with registration deadlines in most territories.

West’s latest stage has been marked by erratic behavior. His latest scandal includes an investigation by the Los Angeles Police for a crime of assault after a fight with a follower.

In addition, after his divorce from Kim Kardashian, the rapper has spent weeks making comments against the famous and her new partner, Pete Davidson, now summarized in a song.

On a musical level, Kanye West is nominated for album of the year at the Grammys for “Donda” and is one of the confirmed artists for the Coachella festival.