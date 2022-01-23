Karol G takes over Altos de Chavón

In her first solo performance in the Dominican Republic, the popular Latin pop and urban music performer, Carol Gtook hold of Altos de Chavon with his Bichota Tourin which people of all ages gathered to enjoy the famous artist.

From early hours, young people, mothers and fathers with their children arrived to enjoy a show that promised to fill expectations. While people waited for Carol Gtwo DJ’s encouraged the audience with their lively mixes.

The show lasted one hour and forty minutes, where the public enjoyed the staging from start to finish.

The concert began at 10:39 with the song “Sejodioto”, a song that put everything Altos de Chavon to sing and dance.

Accompanied by a live band, with the special feature that they are all women, the Colombian sang her best-known hits such as “Ay Dios mío”, “El barco”, “Culpables”, “Location”, “200 copas”, with what that managed to keep the audience captivated that sang each of their songs.

Special guest

The guest of the night was Eladio Carrión who, together with Carol G sang “I do not wish you bad”, one of the most recent collaborations in which the Colombian singer participates.

While Carol G was making his third costume change, Eladio performed “Paz Mental”, a song that caused the audience to applaud. Once his part was over, the audience was crying out for more, but the script had to go on.

nostalgic moment of the night

“Thank you, because there are people who make our lives more beautiful every day. All of us who are here have hard, difficult times, moments that hurt us, ”said the singer before singing one of her most nostalgic songs“ Ocean ”.

Carol G He also performed reggaeton classics such as “I want to dance” by Ivy Queen, “Bailoteo” by Wisin & Yandel, “I’m not your husband” by Nicky Jam, among others.

makeovers

In addition to the scenery, musicians and dancers, her clothing gives her presentations an extra touch, with which her slender figure stands out even more.

Carol G made three costume changes. In his outfits, bright colors and long boots, which almost exceeded his knees, stood out.

The show, produced by businessman Gamal Hache, concluded at 12:20 pm with “Tusa”, the song that became a worldwide hit and opened the doors of the Anglo-Saxon market for him.

with this concert Carol G reaffirms the position of women in the urban music industry has earned day after day.

Carol G is the first artist to open the musical billboard in the emblematic Altos de Chavonwho expects great stars this 2022.