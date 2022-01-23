Kate del Castillo reveals the ultimatum that the owner of Televisa, Emilio Azcárraga, gave her in their courtship

Mexican actress, Kate of the Castle, did it again, he returned to the spotlight after in his most recent interview he revived the romance he had with the Aztec tycoon and owner of the most important media company in Latin America, Televisa.

It is nothing more and nothing less than Emilio Azcarraga Jean, who also owns Club América, and which, according to the latest statements from Kate, gave her an ultimatum so that they could continue their relationship, she declared it for “E! entertainment” on its broadcast of “E! True Hollywood Story.”

In this talk, Del Castillo confessed that she saw the tycoon and heir to the famous media company as a friend and not as something else, a situation that caused Azcárraga’s obsession so that she would finally say yes to be his girlfriend.

But this situation brought him some disagreements with his father: “My dad, when he found out that he was pretending to me, said: Well, what do you want? Because in this house you have not lacked absolutely anything, we work for him, it is a purely labor relationship, you cannot get involved.

After “a long time” of courtship, Azcárraga went to ask Kate’s parents for permission to make the relationship official. According to the actress’s mother, Kate Trillo, the suitor took them to dinner. “He was the first and the last one who asked us for permission to walk with our daughter. That’s not used anymore and it wasn’t used back then.”

The actress and the future heir to Televisa began their courtship when she was around 23 years old and he was 27. This romance lasted almost three years, during which time the actress did not benefit from being the daughter-in-law of El Tigre Azcárraga, on the contrary. , Del Castillo came to think that his career could be harmed.

The love story between the businessman and the actress ended two and a half years later, because according to Kate, the courtship ended when Azcárraga gave him an ultimatum by giving him the choice between his career or his relationship. Her response was obvious. Although he emphasized: “I ended up falling in love with him. I think they put a lot of things into it, I’m not aware of anything, but there was something strange there, because he asked me to choose between him and my career, and obviously I already knew what I wanted and that’s why I preferred my career.

Kate considered this comment disrespectful because her career had never depended on him, while his sister Veronica assured that Kate even looked married to him. The same actress confessed the same thing, but also said that it was a relief for her because many people judged her.

