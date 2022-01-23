Kevin López debuts in Communications with a defeat against Cobán Imperial

Coban, Guatemala.
Kevin López made his debut this Saturday with the Comunicaciones jersey, but the Cremas lost 2-0 in their visit to the Verapaz stadium against Cobán Imperial at the start of the second day of the 2022 Closing Tournament of the Guatemalan First Division.
It was not the best debut for the Honduran soccer player who stood out with Motagua last season and his good performances led him to be signed by Communications.
Two goals from Guatemalan striker Robin Betancourth struck down the white team. In the 75th minute he beat Kevin Moscoso after a cross and headed in the area.
The second was in the 85th minute, after a serious error by chapín defender Allen Yanes, and Betancourt finished the play with a powerful right hand. The former Communications player celebrated both goals.
After the first half tied at zero, the Communications coach, Willy Coito, annoyed with the team’s performance, made changes at halftime, bringing in Kevin López and the Ecuadorian José Ayoví.
The catracho winger had an acceptable participation in the time he was on the field, but Comunicaciones ended up suffering their first defeat of the championship.