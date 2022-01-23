Kevin López debuts in Communications with a defeat against Cobán Imperial

Kevin López made his debut this Saturday with the Comunicaciones jersey, but the Cremas lost 2-0 in their visit to the Verapaz stadium against Cobán Imperial at the start of the second day of the 2022 Closing Tournament of the Guatemalan First Division.

It was not the best debut for the Honduran soccer player who stood out with Motagua last season and his good performances led him to be signed by Communications.

Two goals from Guatemalan striker Robin Betancourth struck down the white team. In the 75th minute he beat Kevin Moscoso after a cross and headed in the area.