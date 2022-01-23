“LA-LA-LAVANDA” Jennifer Lopez Models Low-cut Top and High-waisted Jeans to Greet Fans on Instagram

Jennifer Lopez is back with another hot look. The 52-year-old superstar sizzled in a plunging light purple top paired with wide-legged jean in her Instagram post. Instagram shared on Friday, January 21.

“La-La-Lavender”, began his title, including a purple heart. “#HappyFriday #JLoJenniferLopez”added JLO.

The Diva from the Bronx He opted to go with dark wash denim for the look, in contrast to the ripped and faded styles that have been all over social media in recent months.

Always known for her glamorous touch, added layers of gold chain necklaces around her neck, including a vintage key. She paired the necklaces with a thick gold bracelet and several rings on her fingers.

The fans reacted to the publication of Jennifer Lopez

“I love this darker hair on you”wrote a fan in the comments.

“I loved this whole look”added her make-up artist Mary Phillips.

For his part, the star of Youtube Hayley Fitzgerald posted, “HOW DO YOU NOT GET OLD? What kind of Benjamin Button? while another wrote, “OMG yes to everything about this look and YOU.”

The influencer Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer, who has undoubtedly been a huge fashion influencer for over two decades, has often commented on her love of dressing up. “For me, fashion is an expression of who I am at the time, so what you’re seeing is what influences me now”he said earlier in an interview.

In particular, J.Lo did indeed give birth to Google images in 2000 after creating a sensation in her green Versace gown at the awards GRAMMY (when it was his ex’s date Diddy ).

She was also one of the first stars to launch a self-titled clothing line, Jennifer Lopez’s J.Lo, in the early 2000s, followed by subsequent Sweetface lines and a now-closed collaboration with Kohl’s.