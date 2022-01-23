LeBron James achieves NBA scoring record and enters Los Angeles Lakers history with Kobe Bryant

The King was fundamental, once again, for the victory against the Orlando Magic and equals something that they only achieved for this franchise Black Mamba and two other league legends.

The level that the star is exhibiting Lebron James in the current season of National Basketball Association (NBA), every day continues to surprise us, proof of that is what he achieved in the victory of Los Angeles Lakers as a visit to Orlando Magic by 116-105.

In this match played in Florida, the King He was on the pitch for 33 minutes and was the top scorer for his squad with 29 points, also registering seven rebounds, five assists, one steal and one block, in addition to six turnovers, and plus-minus index of +5.

And it is no coincidence that LeBron accumulates games with a scorer above 25 points, what’s more, he has been doing it every night from December 19, 2021, with a record of 16 consecutive games achieving that many points, of which seven has won and nine lost.

LeBron James enters the great history of the Lakers



It is so incredible what he has achieved for five weeks in a row, that according to the statistical site Elijah Sports, it’s just the fourth player in Lakers history to achieve this record. Those who accompany him in the feat are nothing less than Elgin Baylor, Shaquille O’Neal and Kobe Bryant.

From December 19 to date, where he has achieved this mark, James registers an average per game of 32.5 points, 8.9 rebounds, 5.9 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.3 blocks. This Sunday you can add to your legacy when you visit Miami Heat.