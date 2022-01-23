Lebron James breaks incredible NBA scoring record

The Los Angeles Player Lakers. Lebron James breaks incredible scoring record in the Lakers franchise, when he achieved his 16th game scoring more than 25 points.

Lebron James and Los Angeles Lakers they earned a much-needed win on Friday night, outscoring the Orlando Magic by nine points. It’s no secret, however, that it hasn’t been a great season for the 2020 NBA champions, despite a busy offseason that saw them bring in a slew of new players, headlined by Russell Westbrook.

However, despite the inability of the Lakers To play defense, LeBron is absolutely showing himself right now and he pulled off a very impressive feat against Orlando that put him in exclusive company with three franchise legends.

Via NBA Stats:

LeBron James has scored 25+ points in 16 straight games. The only other Lakers to do this are Kobe Bryant, Shaquille O’Neal and Elgin Baylor. (@EliasSports) pic.twitter.com/grr5iwtXPY — NBA.com/Stats (@nbastats) January 22, 2022

LeBron James has scored more than 25 points in 16 consecutive games. The only other Lakers to do this are Kobe Bryant, Shaquille O’Neal and Elgin Baylor.

Kobe Bryant, Shaquille O’Neal and Elgin Baylor. Not bad, Lebron James scored 29 points and honestly has been doing everything imaginable to help the Lakers turn the tide. He is currently averaging 28.8 points, 6.4 assists and 7.6 rebounds per night. James is a little behind the injured Kevin Durant as the NBA’s leading scorer.

On a more positive note, the Lakers are 6-4 in their last 10 games and currently have a 23-23 record. However, they have a very tough series of matchups in the coming week, with the Heat, Nets, 76ers, Hornets and Hawks on the schedule. Needless to say, LeBron will have to keep playing mindlessly while hopefully getting some help from the supporting cast on the Lakers’ roster.