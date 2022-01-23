Liga MX: Atlas hits America in the Azteca

Still without a full team due to COVID-19, the Atlas Foxes entered the Azteca Stadium field to achieve an important victory against the Águilas del América.

The match lacked emotions and even the first half ended without annotations on the scoreboard, however in the complementary Diego Barbossa Y Ozziel Herrera scored a couple of great goals that gave the Guadalajara victory (2-0).

In a ball that was found inside the area, the Atlas winger controlled the ball with his chest and then caught it without letting it fall.

Barbosa’s shoe went straight to the goal, and although Guillermo Ochoa threw himself to avoid the goal, the ball ended up sticking in the azulcremas nets at minute 70.

Eight minutes later the Eagles were left with one man less after the expulsion of Frederick Viñas, and although the game was already uphill for the bluecreams, the goal by Herrera would still be missing.

It was at 90+5 when that goal fell that sentenced the Eagles, because with just a few moments on the pitch, Ozziel received a ball from Édgar Zaldívar, turned around under pressure from the defense and defined close to the goal post. William Ochoa.

With this result, the Foxes remain undefeated in the contest, since in three days they have recorded two wins and one draw.

After the FIFA Date, those led by Diego Cocca will have to face their brother team: Santos Laguna.

JL