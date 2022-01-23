Lionel Messi talks today with Carragher whom he treated as a donkey | football curiosities

Lionel Messi has not had the best season, even many criticize his arrival at PSG, considering that his form since he has been in Paris has not been the best. In addition, adding the recent contagion of coronavirus, which barely has him back in training with the Parisians.

Questions have come from all sides, taking into account the talent of the Argentine. One of them was Jamie Carrragher, a former player and today he is part of the Sky Sports commentators, who revealed a conversation he had with Messi himself.

Together with Gary Neville, at the Watford stadium, they discussed the ideal teams, where neither Ronaldo nor Messi were present. The former United defender asked the former Liverpool player “Messi is not happy, right?”

From there, Carragher affirmed what the Argentine told him “No, he is not happy with me at all. I had a little ‘pop’ with Ronaldo at the start of the season, I don’t think he was a great signing from Manchester United. And I gave the example of Messi, I don’t think Messi is a great signing for PSG. I got a private message on Instagram from him. I’m not going to show my private messages but he basically told me I was a donkey.”

Before that, Carragher responded to the Argentine “Lionel, I absolutely love you, you are the best player of all time and compared to you I was a donkey, I accept it. But you’re not going to make my dream team, you’re not playing well enough. Even though you won the Copa America in the summer it’s not enough to leave my friend Mo Salah out.”