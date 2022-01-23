LIVE | The Argentinian Álvaro Klusener scores his first goal with Platense and Tiburón comes from behind against Real España!

2022-01-23

42′ UFFFFF, WHAT A HAND OF RAFA ZUNIGA!! Gerson Chávez’s kick from the front and the goalkeeper sends it to a corner kick. Party in the Port! 41′ Real España looks for the answer, but does not find the dominance that it had in the first minutes of the game. 38′ GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOL from Platense, after the foul Álvaro Klusener took advantage of a Cardona cross and headed in to beat Buba. The Shark wins it 2-1.

37′ Foul by Daniel Meléndez on Joshua Nieto. First yellow card for the Real Spain player. 3. 4′ NEAR PLATENSE! Aranda’s center from the right and Bayron Rodríguez was unable to close the clamp inside the area. The Machine was saved. 33′ Platense had not generated danger to Buba López, but Bayron had the tie in his right leg. The Shark regains confidence. 30′ GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOAZO from Platense, Bayron Rodríguez unleashed a right hand and struck down Buba López. How little the Shark needed for the tie.

26′ We reached this point in the game and we continue to see a Platense who fights, but does not generate. Well ordered Real Spain. 23′ Foul by Júnior Lacayo and the referee warns him, the next time it’s yellow, the scorer was saved from being reprimanded.

twenty’ In this first half, Platense’s biggest mistake is the start, the sharks have made mistakes neighborhoods wanting to come out touching the ball from the bottom.

17′ Buba López is having a quiet afternoon in Puerto Cortés, the Honduran goalkeeper has not had any danger against him. 14′ POST! Carlos Bernárdez’s header that hits the metal, the center came from the right thanks to Daniel Meléndez, who is the owner of the stopped ball in the Machine. 12′ Klusener moves, he leaves the area to look for the ball, since nothing is coming to him to create chances.

10′ Platense complicates itself! The escualo team lost a lot of ball at the start and Real España took advantage of it. 7′ Platense was touched after Lacayo’s goal, the Machine shows another face. 3′ GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOL from Real Spain, Junior Lacayo makes his debut, a precious touch with his right leg after a cross from Kevin Álvarez that left him alone.

two’ Real España’s first warning, shot by Heyreel Saravia that remains in the hands of Rafael Zúniga. one’ Marcos Martínez makes a mistake and gives Real España a corner kick. Footman prepares to execute. START THE GAME! The Shark and the Machine are already facing each other at the Excelsior stadium. CONFIRMED LINEUPS Platense: Rafael Zúniga, Anthony Cervantes, Marcos Martínez, Byron Rodríguez, Joshua Nieto, Álvaro Klusener, Jorge Cardona, Héctor Castrillo, Elder Ramos, Federico Maya and José David Montoya.

Royal Spain: Luis López, Franklin Martínez, Devron García, Carlos Bernárdez, Ramiro Rocca, Kevin Álvarez, Gerson Chávez, Heyreel Saravia, Migue Carrasco, Junior Lacayo and Daniel Meléndez.