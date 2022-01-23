Live: The powerful 11 ​​starter of Olimpia against Marathón

The exciting classic between Marathon and Olympia It is the main appetizer of day 2 of the Closure 2022 of the Honduran National League.

The whites continue their path to the five-time championship at the Morazán stadium; on the same stage they debuted thrashing Real Sociedad 4-2 on Wednesday.

However, they play administratively against the Marathon from 4:06 pm. The match will be directed by the FIFA referee Saíd Martínez.

There have been 10 consecutive duels for León in the legendary San Pedro stadium that knows no defeat and against Marathón and registers five games in the building scoring points, three wins and two draws.

The historical series in Morazán is dominated by Olimpia in 75 commitments registered in the National League; the whites won 27, the Panzas Verdes celebrated 25 times and have 23 draws. white domain.

Minute by minute

The great novelty of Olimpia is that Bryan Moya appears on the substitute bench. You can see minutes before Marathon.