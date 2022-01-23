Los Criollos will be reinforced with talent from Santurce and Mayagüez for the Caribbean Series

The Caguas Creoles They already have a preliminary list of 10 players, from the Mayagüez and Santurce teams, who will reinforce the ninth for the Caribbean Series, which will begin next Friday in the Dominican Republic.

Tournament director Carlos Berroa held a meeting yesterday with the ninth champion to define the squad for the Caribbean tournament. However, Berroa did not reveal the names of the reinforcements, since some details are still to be fine-tuned.

“We have a clearer picture of the roster. We still have to make sure the players have their passport papers. And we are coordinating with the organizations (of Major League Baseball) for the permissions of uses and the limitations in the games”, Berroa said without revealing the names.

The team will begin practice Monday at Hiram Bithorn Stadium.

The ten reinforcements for the Caribbean Series do not include the players chosen by the Criollos during the postseason, also available for the Caribbean classic. Caguas selected infielder David Vidal and reliever Alexis Díaz from Santurce for the final won in five games against the Indios. Vidal was declared the Most Valuable Player of the series. For the semifinals against the Cangrejeros, they chose outfielder Roby Enríquez and right-hander Ricardo Vélez, both from RA12.

“It’s a pretty balanced list. Half and half (batting and pitching),” said Berroa.

Regarding Roberto “Bebo” Pérez, catcher for the Indians and the Pittsburgh Pirates in the Major Leagues, his participation has not yet been confirmed.

Caguas could also include ranger Danny Ortiz, MVP of the regular season with Mayagüez.

The “Yegüita”, the first team to reach 20 championships in the history of local winter baseball, was waiting for league permits to retain pitchers Nivaldo Rodríguez (Venezuela) and Mitch Lively (Mexico), and outfielder Engel Beltré (Republic Dominican).

On Saturday, the champion team celebrated its title with a caravan through the Turabo Valley.

On Monday, the Criollos will find out if they can expand their roster from 28 to 30 members due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The decision will be made at a meeting between the participating leagues and the Caribbean Professional Baseball Confederation.

Puerto Rico, which has not won the Caribbean Series since 2018 due to the Criollos themselves, opens the opening round on Friday with a clash against Panama at 10:00 am at Quisqueya Stadium. Panamanians will be represented by the Chiriquí Astronauts.

On Saturday, the Criollos meet with the locals during prime time (8:00 pm); on Sunday they play against the representation of Venezuela at 3:00 pm; on Monday against Mexico (3:00 pm); and on Tuesday they reopen the day at 10:30 am, this time, against Colombia.