Los Criollos will be reinforced with talent from Santurce and Mayagüez for the Caribbean Series

The Caguas Creoles They already have a preliminary list of 10 players, from the Mayagüez and Santurce teams, who will reinforce the ninth for the Caribbean Series, which will begin next Friday in the Dominican Republic.
Tournament director Carlos Berroa held a meeting yesterday with the ninth champion to define the squad for the Caribbean tournament. However, Berroa did not reveal the names of the reinforcements, since some details are still to be fine-tuned.
“We have a clearer picture of the roster. We still have to make sure the players have their passport papers. And we are coordinating with the organizations (of Major League Baseball) for the permissions of uses and the limitations in the games”, Berroa said without revealing the names.
The team will begin practice Monday at Hiram Bithorn Stadium.
The ten reinforcements for the Caribbean Series do not include the players chosen by the Criollos during the postseason, also available for the Caribbean classic. Caguas selected infielder David Vidal and reliever Alexis Díaz from Santurce for the final won in five games against the Indios. Vidal was declared the Most Valuable Player of the series. For the semifinals against the Cangrejeros, they chose outfielder Roby Enríquez and right-hander Ricardo Vélez, both from RA12.
“It’s a pretty balanced list. Half and half (batting and pitching),” said Berroa.
Regarding Roberto “Bebo” Pérez, catcher for the Indians and the Pittsburgh Pirates in the Major Leagues, his participation has not yet been confirmed.
Caguas could also include ranger Danny Ortiz, MVP of the regular season with Mayagüez.
The “Yegüita”, the first team to reach 20 championships in the history of local winter baseball, was waiting for league permits to retain pitchers Nivaldo Rodríguez (Venezuela) and Mitch Lively (Mexico), and outfielder Engel Beltré (Republic Dominican).
On Saturday, the champion team celebrated its title with a caravan through the Turabo Valley.
On Monday, the Criollos will find out if they can expand their roster from 28 to 30 members due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The decision will be made at a meeting between the participating leagues and the Caribbean Professional Baseball Confederation.
Puerto Rico, which has not won the Caribbean Series since 2018 due to the Criollos themselves, opens the opening round on Friday with a clash against Panama at 10:00 am at Quisqueya Stadium. Panamanians will be represented by the Chiriquí Astronauts.
On Saturday, the Criollos meet with the locals during prime time (8:00 pm); on Sunday they play against the representation of Venezuela at 3:00 pm; on Monday against Mexico (3:00 pm); and on Tuesday they reopen the day at 10:30 am, this time, against Colombia.
The Criollos de Caguas defeated the Indios de Mayaguez 4-3 to win the championship for the 2021-22 season of the Roberto Clemente Professional Baseball League. In the photo, closer Ricardo Gómez celebrates the victory after the last out. (David Villafane/Staff)
It was the second consecutive title for the Criollos. Last year, they swept Mayaguez. (David Villafane/Staff)
This is the 20th title of the Criollos, top winners of the Roberto Clemente Professional Baseball League. (David Villafane/Staff)
The Indians again fell short of the title in their fourth straight final. In fact, they are 2-16 in the streak. (David Villafane/Staff)
Against the wall in the series, the Indios attacked first at Estadio Isidoro “Cholo” Garcia to lead 2-0 in the first inning. In the photo, Brett Rodríguez is about to score. (David Villafane Ramos)
Caguas’ reaction was not long in coming. In the third act against left-hander Eric Stout, the Criollos scored three runs to take the lead. (David Villafane Ramos)
Mayagüez continued to fight and tied the match 3-3 in the fifth inning. In the photo, Vimael Machín, from Caguas, runs the bases. (David Villafane Ramos)
The Criollos regained command of the fifth game of the series in the eighth inning with a double by Johneswhy Fargas, a shot that secured the win. (David Villafane/Staff)