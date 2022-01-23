LOSFIT 40: Is weighing yourself a good idea for our diet and exercise progress? | Present

The scale has become the worst enemy of many, above all, of those who want to lead a healthier life in terms of their diet and exercise. Although also for many who have already been part of this field for a long time.

As well. The number that is marked on the scale is nothing more than a simple fact. That is what Óscar Martínez has made very clear to us in the seventh episode of his LOSFIT 40 podcast. Is weight important in our process of leading a healthy life in terms of food and exercise? “Absolutely not,” declares our announcer.

To support this idea, Óscar assures that with a difference of just two kilos, great changes can be achieved in our body. And there are people who, after embarking on a healthier lifestyle, have experienced a brutal transformation firsthand. The weight has been distributed throughout your body gaining muscle and losing fat, something that perhaps on the scale is not perceived as much as it is in reality. That is why it is advisable to take measurements with a meter and not give too much importance to the scale.

Weighing is one more element in our process of leading a fitness life, but it is not essential. There are many others that tell us if we are doing it right or not. The most important is to feel good about yourself, which is a clear indicator that we are on the right path.

LOSFIT 40 is a podcast dedicated to food and fitness by our host Óscar Martínez. Doing the Training and Nutrition course at the University of Vitoria has allowed him to expand his knowledge in this area and move us to our ears with this project.

If you liked this content, you can find it on the LOS40 App, Apple Podcasts, Google Podcast and Spotify. Subscribe!