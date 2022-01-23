Maite Perroni published daring photos with her boyfriend Andrés Tovar

Maite Perroni, Mexican actress, showed her most sensual side in some photographs with her boyfriend Andres Tovar.

In the images shared on their Instagram account, the couple is seen passionately sharing.

In addition to this, the former RBD wrote the following message for his followers: “My body, my Instagram and my life… 2022.”

This sexy publication caused a furor in the celebrity’s account, to the point that it achieved more than 300,000 “likes” and nearly 3,400 comments.

Among the messages left for Maite Perroni and her partner were: “God help me! Now the Rebel is coming out of Lupita!”, “You passed Maite, they are wonderful. What a shot” and “What a beautiful couple. And that’s how they talk, what does it matter if others don’t think so, here the only thing that matters is your happiness “.

The love of Maite Perroni

This romance of the actress has been somewhat controversial, because in October 2021 she was in the eye of the hurricane after being accused by Claudia Martín of being responsible for the breakup of her marriage with the producer.

“We ask for respect for our history and whoever wants to be part of it, from love, will always be welcome”, It was the message of the actress when announcing her courtship.

Also, in his post he stated: “We have experienced harassment, blackmail, manipulation and even our safety and that of our families has been put at risk.“.

In this regard, he added: “Things did not go as they were told and we do not want to be part of this media circus (which seems to have to be endured by those of us who work in entertainment, since under the pretext of ‘freedom of expression’ limits are broken in the that violates and destroys people’s lives). That is why it is very important for us to clarify this situation.”

He also commented: “We ask for respect for our history and whoever wants to be part of it, from love, will always be welcome.”

In other publications, the artist has been strongly in love with Andrés Tovar. “Soulmates are not just lovers, there is an eternity in these eyes. You are my favorite feeling he said in some romantic photos he posted.

Rumors of a possible Maite Perroni pregnancy also circulated in November of last year. However, the Mexican denied it in an interview with People en Español. “Is not true. Once again, we are exposed to public opinion without really knowing what the truth of things is and well, unfortunately, the media are not informed and get carried away by what any person communicates without responsibility”.